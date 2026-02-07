Riley Moore warns separatist movements could heighten risks for Christians in Nigeria's northern region

Moore's fact-finding visit engages church leaders, officials, and displaced individuals to address ongoing insecurity

Reactions from Nigerians highlight diverse perspectives on unity, security cooperation, and the government's failures

Riley Moore, a popular lawmaker in the United States, who has been commenting on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, has said that the move to support the separatists' agenda in Nigeria would worsen the insecurity, and the Christians in the country and on the continent would be at greater risk.

The outspoken lawmaker made the comment in a social media post on Saturday, February 7, stating that he had been in Nigeria and made a fact-finding visit to better understand the circumstances of the alleged Christian genocide in the country.

US lawmaker speaks against dividing Nigeria

Source: Twitter

In a tweet, the US lawmaker said he engaged with church leaders, Nigerian officials, internally displaced persons and aid groups across the country to better understand the challenges that Christians are facing, particularly in the northern region and the Middle Belt.

His statement reads in part:

"In my discussions, the idea of dividing the country has not come up in any serious way. Efforts to embolden separatists hurt Christians in Nigeria - especially in the North and Middle Belt."

Nigerians react as Moore comments on Nigeria

However, his tweet has started generating reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Mobilisingnigerians said all Nigerians of faith are affected by insecurity:

"Congressman Moore (@RepRileyMoore), some Nigerians interpret an exclusive focus on Christian persecution as reinforcing narratives of division. In Nigeria’s context, especially in the North and Middle Belt, banditry and terrorism affect Christians, Muslims, and others alike amid impunity. Inclusive advocacy strengthens unity. How will U.S.–Nigeria security cooperation protect all Nigerians?"

Nigerians react as Riley Moore speaks on Nigeria's insecurity challenges

Source: UGC

Alex Kabara commended the lawmaker:

"It's good you admitted that there's a discussion about dividing the country but not serious enough to be given attention. I hope you realise that if the government doesn't address the issues, raising those questions about dividing the country, it won't be long before those discussions start becoming loud."

Chydymma commended the lawmaker's perspective:

"Thank you for this clear and principled stance. A divided Nigeria would only embolden terrorists and make Christians and other vulnerable communities less safe. A united, secure Nigeria is essential for peace and regional stability. We appreciate your commitment and welcome the U.S.–Nigeria security cooperation as a vital step toward protecting lives and restoring security. God bless Nigeria."

Everything Politics criticised the Nigerian government:

"Visiting Nigeria and holding meetings is not the same as living with the consequences of insecurity. The problem is not separatist talk on social media, but the daily failure of the Nigerian state to protect lives."

Riley Moore speaks on the Nigeria-US relationship

Legit.ng earlier reported that US Congressman Rep. Riley M. Moore has commended President Bola Tinubu and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, in their fight against insecurity.

Moore and some members of the US Congress were in Nigeria to assess the complex security situation in Nigeria following President Donald Trump's allegation.

Trump alleged that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria and threatened to launch a military action in the West African country in defence of Christians.

Source: Legit.ng