50+ classy independent women quotes to empower you in your journey

The most admired successful women are independent. These women are independent thinkers and doers, fearless in taking risks. Independent women serve as role models to other women showing them that it is possible to be financially independent and successful. Classy independent women quotes can also inspire and motivate you to go after your goals.

Famous successful women like Oprah Winfrey, Eleanor Roosevelt, Helen Keller and Sonia Sotomayor are independent women who have overcome obstacles to achieve their professional and personal goals. They are an excellent source of independent women's quotes which can inspire and motivate women to pursue their dreams.

Classy independent woman quotes

A classy woman is independent, strong, superior, elegant and respectable. She always knows what she wants and doesn't fear going after it. Here are inspirational classy women quotes that will help get a woman through anything when the going gets tough.

One of the most important things for any leader is never to let anyone else define who you are. And you define who you are. I never think of myself as being a woman CEO of this company. I think of myself as a steward of a great institution. – Ginni Rometty

Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. – Carol Burnett

I am a woman with thoughts and questions and sh*t to say. I say if I'm beautiful. I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story- I will. – Amy Schumer

I'm here. I'm present. I'm a contributor to society. I deserve to be part of this conversation. I have an opinion. Listen to my roar. – Gina Rodriguez

I have confidence in my life that comes from standing tall on my own two feet. – Jane Fonda

Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it. – Ziad K. Abdelnour

I will not have my life narrowed down. I will not bow down to somebody else's whim or to someone else's ignorance. – Bell Hooks

She was powerful not because she wasn't scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear. – Atticus

I don't care what you think about me. I don't think about you at all. – Coco Chanel

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult. – Melinda Gates

I am not a bird, and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will. – Charlotte Bronte

Own yourself, woman. – Toni Morrison

I've always had a problem with authority. That's why I had to be my own boss. – Chelsea Handler

Strong independent women quotes

Being independent does not mean one doesn't need support and love from other people. It simply means that you dare to carve your path. Check out some powerful quotes for independent women that boost your self-confidence and self-awareness.

A strong woman builds her own world; she is one who is wise enough to know that it will attract the man she will gladly share it with.

Women are like teabags. We do not know our true strength till we are in hot water.

The best protection any woman can have is courage.

Avoiding risk is not much safer in the long run than outright exposure. The fearful are captured as frequently as the vibrant.

A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.

For many years, I have discovered that when one's mind is comprised, this decreases worry; knowing what should be done eliminates worry.

She is water. Strong enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you, and deep enough to save. – Rupi Kaur

A woman with a voice is, by meaning, a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be incredibly challenging.

She's a strong cup of black coffee in a world that is drunk on the cheap wine of shallow love. –Jm Storm

Strong women don't play the victim. Do not make themselves look pitiful, and do not point fingers. They stand, and they deal.

I am the heat of wildlife, the race of a storm. I am strong. Delicate things are pretty cute, even though I am not delicate. I am beautiful. I am sacred – Brooke Hampton

A really strong woman accepts the war she went through and is ennobled by her scars. – Carly Simon

I am a strong woman with or without this other person, with or without their job, and with to without these tight pants.– Queen Latifah

Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never have enough.

A strong woman stands for herself. A more powerful woman defends everyone else.

Hard-working women quotes

In the past, it was primarily the role of a man to take financial responsibility for the family. But nowadays, women are taking responsibility both on financial and domestic fronts. Here are great female independence quotes to motivate you to put in the extra effort.

I tell everybody, and I provide for myself because I have a long-run dream in which I desire to work on stuff that I believe matters.

Money only impresses lazy girls. When a woman works hard, a man with money is a bonus, not a ladder to upgrade.

When you undervalue what you do, the world will underestimate who you are.

Alone, by herself, she built the kingdom that she wanted.

If you don't like being a doormat, get off the floor.

The perfect woman, you see, is a working woman, not an idler, not a fine lady, but one who uses her hands and head and her heart for the good of others.

I'm proud of the woman I am today because I went through one hell of a time becoming her.

The question isn't who's going to let me; it's who is going to stop me. –Ayn Rand

A busy, vibrant, goal-oriented woman is so much more attractive than a woman who waits around for a man to validate her existence.

Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women. – Maya Angelou.

Hard work isn't an option when you live for a strong purpose. It's a necessity.

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. – Nora Ephron

Don't be a woman that needs a man; be a woman a man needs.

If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman. – Margaret Thatcher

Some women choose to follow their dreams. If you are wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn't love you anymore. – Lady Gaga

Inspirational independent women quotes

An independent woman is a strong and confident lady. She exudes charisma. The following quotes on being an independent woman are the source of motivation for aspiring female professionals.

The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight but no vision. – Helen Keller

There's power in allowing yourself to be known and heard, in owning your unique story, in using your authentic voice. – Michelle Obama

Your ability to adapt to failure, and navigate your way out of it, absolutely 100 per cent makes you who you are. – Viola Davis

I am learning every day to allow the space between where I am and where I want to be to inspire and not terrify me. – Tracee Ellis Ross

Being positive and thinking in your self-regard is essential to attaining your potential.

We need to do a better job of putting ourselves higher on our own to-do lists. – Michelle Obama

Life is difficult for any of us. But what of that? We must have determination and, above all, self-confidence in ourselves. We must think we are gifted for something which this thing must be achieved.

Being confident and believing in your own self-worth is necessary to achieving your potential. – Sheryl Sandberg

The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, and to reach out eagerly and without fear for a newer and richer experience.

You can have it all. Just not all at once. – Oprah Winfrey

Success is its reward, but failure is a great teacher too, and not to be feared. – Sonia Sotomayor

The woman who doesn't require validation from anyone is the most feared individual on the planet.

When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often, we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us. – Helen Keller

Never ask for forgiveness for being a powerful woman.

Owning our story can be hard but not nearly as difficult as spending our lives running from it. – Brene Brown

An independent woman is a self-assured and confident woman who puts forth significant effort to advance her career and expand her business. She commands attention in front of everyone and has influence. The above independent women quotes can empower any woman in her journey to achieve her dreams.

Source: Legit.ng