US Embassy, UK High Commission, Consulates in Nigeria to Close for One Weekday Before 2026 Ends
- The US Embassy in Abuja, the US Consulate General in Lagos, and British High Commission offices across Nigeria are expected to announce closures this December
- Nigerians seeking consular or official services from international diplomatic missions on Christmas Day will need to make other plans
- The upcoming Christmas-induced closure marks one of several public holidays observed in Nigeria throughout 2026 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration
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FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy and the British High Commission in Nigeria will close their offices on Friday, December 25, 2026, in observance of the Christmas Day public holiday.
Legit.ng reports that Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrated worldwide, it is observed in an estimated 160 to 195 countries as a religious, cultural or commercial event. “Home for the Holidays” remains one of the popular slogans associated with the festive season.
The coming Christmas Day closure will affect the US Embassy in Abuja, the US Consulate General in Lagos, British High Commission offices and foreign consulates across Africa's most populous nation. No consular or official services will be available on the day.
Anyone planning to visit either mission for visa appointments, document processing or other official purposes on Christmas Day is advised to reschedule their appointments.
Similarly, they should check the official websites of both diplomatic missions for updates on the resumption of services and availability.
Christmas 2026 in Nigeria
December 25 falls on a Friday this year, giving workers and families a long weekend to mark the festive season. Nigerian Christians are expected to observe the holiday as a period of spiritual reflection and celebration with family members.
Christmas Day and Boxing Day together bring the calendar of public holidays in Nigeria for 2026 to a close.
Earlier in the year, Nigerians marked several other public observances under the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government. These included Democracy Day on Friday, June 12, 2026; Eid ul Mawlid on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, which commemorated the birth of Prophet Muhammad; and Independence Day on October 1, 2026.
Christmas holiday offers time for spiritual renewal
People cherish holidays because they provide an opportunity for spiritual fulfilment, family reunions, social gatherings and a much-needed break from the stresses of daily life.
The Christmas season, in particular, offers families and loved ones a special opportunity to strengthen their bond with God, deepen their faith and experience spiritual renewal together.
Read more on Christmas
- Christmas: Benue governor declares 2-week public holiday for civil servants
- Nigerian lawmaker splashes N11 million on party for Christmas
- List of churches that don’t celebrate Christmas and why
US Embassy suspends routine visa services
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in Nigeria, the US Embassy announced a suspension of all routine nonimmigrant visa services, covering tourist, business, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas.
The embassy described the move as a "realignment" of visa services. No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.
It is understood that he realignment covers all routine nonimmigrant visa services without exception.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.