The US Embassy in Abuja, the US Consulate General in Lagos, and British High Commission offices across Nigeria are expected to announce closures this December

Nigerians seeking consular or official services from international diplomatic missions on Christmas Day will need to make other plans

The upcoming Christmas-induced closure marks one of several public holidays observed in Nigeria throughout 2026 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The United States Embassy and the British High Commission in Nigeria will close their offices on Friday, December 25, 2026, in observance of the Christmas Day public holiday.

Legit.ng reports that Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ. Celebrated worldwide, it is observed in an estimated 160 to 195 countries as a religious, cultural or commercial event. “Home for the Holidays” remains one of the popular slogans associated with the festive season.

US Embassy, British High Commission and other foreign consulates in Nigeria will close on Christmas Day, December 25, 2026. Photo credit: @ClimateWed, @UKinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The coming Christmas Day closure will affect the US Embassy in Abuja, the US Consulate General in Lagos, British High Commission offices and foreign consulates across Africa's most populous nation. No consular or official services will be available on the day.

Anyone planning to visit either mission for visa appointments, document processing or other official purposes on Christmas Day is advised to reschedule their appointments.

Similarly, they should check the official websites of both diplomatic missions for updates on the resumption of services and availability.

Christmas 2026 in Nigeria

December 25 falls on a Friday this year, giving workers and families a long weekend to mark the festive season. Nigerian Christians are expected to observe the holiday as a period of spiritual reflection and celebration with family members.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day together bring the calendar of public holidays in Nigeria for 2026 to a close.

Earlier in the year, Nigerians marked several other public observances under the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government. These included Democracy Day on Friday, June 12, 2026; Eid ul Mawlid on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, which commemorated the birth of Prophet Muhammad; and Independence Day on October 1, 2026.

Christmas Day is celebrated in Nigeria on December 25, while December 26, known as Boxing Day, is also observed as a public holiday. Photo credit: @ecobank_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Christmas holiday offers time for spiritual renewal

People cherish holidays because they provide an opportunity for spiritual fulfilment, family reunions, social gatherings and a much-needed break from the stresses of daily life.

The Christmas season, in particular, offers families and loved ones a special opportunity to strengthen their bond with God, deepen their faith and experience spiritual renewal together.

Read more on Christmas

US Embassy suspends routine visa services

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in Nigeria, the US Embassy announced a suspension of all routine nonimmigrant visa services, covering tourist, business, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas.

The embassy described the move as a "realignment" of visa services. No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.

It is understood that he realignment covers all routine nonimmigrant visa services without exception.

Source: Legit.ng