The federal government plans to reduce cooking gas prices by increasing domestic supply and improving distribution

Cooking gas prices have risen from about N1,400 to between N1,600 and N1,800 per kilogram

NLNG says it is working to increase gas production and boost supply to the Nigerian market

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The federal government has announced plans to bring down the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, as rising prices continue to increase the financial burden on Nigerian households.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed the plan after a meeting with officials of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

The announcement comes as cooking gas prices have climbed from about N1,400 per kilogram to between N1,600 and N1,800 in recent weeks.

FG announces fresh plan to reduce cooking gas prices across Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The price increase has been attributed by petroleum marketers to supply constraints and rising demand.

Government targets increased domestic gas supply

Speaking during the meeting with the NLNG delegation, NMDPRA Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, said the government was working to expand domestic gas availability and improve distribution across the country.

He explained that increasing local supply would help ease pressure on prices and make cooking gas more affordable for consumers.

Umar identified wider gas pen*tration, improved energy security and greater operational efficiency as key priorities of the regulatory authority.

The government is expected to pursue these objectives through improved collaboration with industry operators and efforts to strengthen the domestic gas supply chain.

Marketers predict further increase in cooking gas prices

The planned intervention comes amid concerns that LPG prices could remain high during the final months of the year.

The spokesperson of Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company Limited, Lawal Taofeek, had earlier told DAILY POST that cooking gas prices could remain elevated between November and December.

He attributed the outlook to increased demand during the period, which could further worsen existing supply challenges.

The development has raised concerns among households that depend on LPG for daily cooking, particularly as higher energy costs continue to affect household spending.

NLNG promises to boost domestic supply

Meanwhile, NLNG Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adeleye Falade, said the company was working to increase gas production and strengthen the availability of LPG in the domestic market.

FG announces fresh plan to reduce cooking gas prices across Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Falade's remarks align with the government's efforts to improve local supply and address the challenges contributing to rising cooking gas prices.

Increased production and more efficient distribution are expected to support the government's objective of making LPG more accessible and affordable to Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng