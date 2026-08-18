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US Embassy in Nigeria Suspends All Routine Nonimmigrant Visa Services
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US Embassy in Nigeria Suspends All Routine Nonimmigrant Visa Services

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • The US Embassy in Nigeria announced on August 18, 2026 that it is realigning its nonimmigrant visa services
  • The suspension covers tourist visas, business-related visas, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas
  • Nigerians with pending visa appointments or plans to travel to the US may be affected by the development

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The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced a suspension of all routine nonimmigrant visa services, covering tourist, business, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas.

The embassy made this known through its official X account on Monday, August 18, 2026, describing the move as a "realignment" of visa services. No specific timeline for when normal services would resume was provided in the post.

Visa suspension disrupts travel plans as Nigerians face uncertainty over tourist, business, and petition-based approvals.
US Embassy Nigeria suspends all routine nonimmigrant visa services, affecting tourist, business, and petition-based applicants. Photo credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

What visa categories are affected

According to the embassy, the realignment covers all routine nonimmigrant visa services without exception. This includes tourist and business-related visas, as well as petition-based nonimmigrant visas, which are typically used by people seeking to work or carry out specialised activities in the United States.

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The embassy wrote:

"What type of visa services are being realigned? All routine nonimmigrant visa services, including tourist and business-related visas, and petition-based nonimmigrant visas."

What Nigerians should know

The announcement is significant for Nigerians who have pending visa appointments or are in the process of applying to travel to the United States.

Those seeking tourist or business visas, as well as applicants waiting on petition-based approvals, will be directly affected by the suspension.

The embassy did not clarify whether existing appointments would be cancelled, rescheduled, or honoured during the realignment period. Applicants are advised to monitor official communications from the US Embassy in Nigeria for further updates on when services will resume.

See the X post below:

US embassy issues warning to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh advisory to Nigerians holding or seeking B1/B2 visitor visas, warning that using the visa for purposes outside its approved scope could result in a permanent ban from obtaining future U.S. visas.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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