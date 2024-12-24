Governor Alia has given civil servants in Benue state two-week holiday break ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations

He encouraged civil servants to use the extended break to engage in farming activities, to boost food security in the state

The governor also maintained that essential service workers are exempted from the public holiday

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has declared two two weeks public holiday for civil servants in the state to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Alia approves two-week holiday for Benue workers

Alia, announced this during a press briefing at the government house, in Makurdi, Benue state capital, on Tuesday, December 24.

According to the governor, the holiday will commence on December, 24 and ends on January 6, 2025.

Speaking further, Governor Alia noted that the the essence of the long holiday is to allow workers in the state to enjoy the season with their loved ones.

He also enjoined the civil servants to use the holiday to engage in farming activities for food security in the state.

He said:

“I urge you to seize the opportunity of this long holiday to attend to your agricultural pursuit by engaging in farming activities so that there will be abundance of food in the state.”

Essential service workers exempted

As reported by Vanguard, Alia clarified that essential services such as banks, energy providers, and security agencies will continue to operate throughout the holiday period.

He advised the people of the state to continue to imbibe the spirit of love and peace while remaining committed to a better Benue state.

Diri approves Christmas break for workers in Bayelsa

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, announced holiday break for civil servants in the state.

Civil servants in Bayelsa state will enjoy a seven-day break starting from December 24, 2024, through December 30, 2024, to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation & Strategy, Mrs. Ebiuwou Koku-Obiyai, confirmed this in a statement and shared further details.

