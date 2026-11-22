Federal Government Announces 19 International Job Vacancies: How to Apply, Full List Emerge
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced 19 vacancies across two international organisations in separate notices dated November 20, 2026
- Five positions are open at the African Space Agency headquarters in Cairo, with the earliest deadline falling on November 25, 2026
- A further 14 roles are available at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, with deadlines running until December 24, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.
FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has opened 19 job opportunities for qualified Nigerians at two international organisations, covering positions that range from director-general roles to professional officer grades.
Legit.ng reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the disclosure recently through two separate vacancy notices signed by ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi. The notices were published on the ministry's official Facebook page on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
African space agency vacancies in Cairo
The first announcement covers five positions at the African Space Agency, based in Cairo, Egypt. The ministry encouraged interested Nigerians to consult the agency's official website at africanspaceagency.org for eligibility requirements and application procedures.
The five roles and their deadlines are:
- Senior Finance Officer (P3) — deadline: November 25, 2026
- Senior Human Resources Officer (P3) — deadline: November 25, 2026
- Director, Corporate Services (D-1) — deadline: December 10, 2026
- Director-General, African Space Agency (D-2) — deadline: December 10, 2026
- Head of Legal Affairs (Grade P-5) — deadline: December 10, 2026
14 roles open at OIC general secretariat in Jeddah
The second notice relates to the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The ministry stated that application deadlines for these positions range from November 29 to December 24, 2026, and directed applicants to the OIC's official vacancy portal at oic-oci.org for specific deadlines and application details.
The 14 vacancies are:
- Director-General of Political Affairs
- Director, Administration Department
- Director, Information Department
- Director, Conference Department
- Director, Muslim Communities and Minorities
- Director, African Affairs
- Director, European Affairs and International Organisations
- Head of Human Resources (PP2)
- Professional Officer, Human Resources (PP2)
- Professional Officers, Administration Department (P2)
- Director, Peace, Security and Mediation Unit
- Chief of HRC Office – IUT
- Registrar – IUT
- Deputy Internal Auditor – IUT
Prospective applicants are advised to act early, given that some deadlines, particularly the two African Space Agency finance and human resources roles, close as early as Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Read the Federal Government's full notice on the vacancies at international organisations below via Facebook:
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Official US employment portal highlighted
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government operates an official website where both American citizens and foreign nationals can search and apply for federal jobs in 2026.
The platform, USAJOBS, is the federal government's only authorised employment portal. It features thousands of vacancies across various agencies, departments and locations, including positions based outside the United States.
Job seekers can visit USAJOBS to create a free account, upload a curriculum vitae (CV), and begin applying for federal roles.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.