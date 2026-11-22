The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced 19 vacancies across two international organisations in separate notices dated November 20, 2026

Five positions are open at the African Space Agency headquarters in Cairo, with the earliest deadline falling on November 25, 2026

A further 14 roles are available at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, with deadlines running until December 24, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has opened 19 job opportunities for qualified Nigerians at two international organisations, covering positions that range from director-general roles to professional officer grades.

Legit.ng reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the disclosure recently through two separate vacancy notices signed by ministry spokesperson Oluwafemi Adeniyi. The notices were published on the ministry's official Facebook page on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The Federal Government announces 19 international job openings for qualified Nigerians across two organisations. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

African space agency vacancies in Cairo

The first announcement covers five positions at the African Space Agency, based in Cairo, Egypt. The ministry encouraged interested Nigerians to consult the agency's official website at africanspaceagency.org for eligibility requirements and application procedures.

The five roles and their deadlines are:

Senior Finance Officer (P3) — deadline: November 25, 2026 Senior Human Resources Officer (P3) — deadline: November 25, 2026 Director, Corporate Services (D-1) — deadline: December 10, 2026 Director-General, African Space Agency (D-2) — deadline: December 10, 2026 Head of Legal Affairs (Grade P-5) — deadline: December 10, 2026

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs directs qualified Nigerians to the OIC's official vacancy portal in Saudi Arabia for details of available positions and application deadlines. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

14 roles open at OIC general secretariat in Jeddah

The second notice relates to the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The ministry stated that application deadlines for these positions range from November 29 to December 24, 2026, and directed applicants to the OIC's official vacancy portal at oic-oci.org for specific deadlines and application details.

The 14 vacancies are:

Director-General of Political Affairs Director, Administration Department Director, Information Department Director, Conference Department Director, Muslim Communities and Minorities Director, African Affairs Director, European Affairs and International Organisations Head of Human Resources (PP2) Professional Officer, Human Resources (PP2) Professional Officers, Administration Department (P2) Director, Peace, Security and Mediation Unit Chief of HRC Office – IUT Registrar – IUT Deputy Internal Auditor – IUT

Prospective applicants are advised to act early, given that some deadlines, particularly the two African Space Agency finance and human resources roles, close as early as Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Read the Federal Government's full notice on the vacancies at international organisations below via Facebook:

Read more on jobs hiring

Official US employment portal highlighted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government operates an official website where both American citizens and foreign nationals can search and apply for federal jobs in 2026.

The platform, USAJOBS, is the federal government's only authorised employment portal. It features thousands of vacancies across various agencies, departments and locations, including positions based outside the United States.

Job seekers can visit USAJOBS to create a free account, upload a curriculum vitae (CV), and begin applying for federal roles.

Source: Legit.ng