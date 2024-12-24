Dr. Philip Agbese donated ₦11 million and distributed empowerment items, including tricycles, motorcycles, and fertilizers, to his constituents

Thousands of families received bags of rice for Christmas, reflecting the lawmaker’s commitment to grassroots welfare and sustainable development

APC leaders and community members praised Dr. Agbese’s impactful leadership, passing a vote of confidence in his service to the Enone constituency

Chief (Dr.) Philip Agbese, the member representing Ado, Ogbadibo, and Okpokwu Federal Constituency in Nigeria’s House of Representatives, has reaffirmed his dedication to community development by donating ₦11 million to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enone chapter.

The gesture formed part of his annual Christmas tradition, aimed at uplifting his constituents and fostering unity.

The benevolent lawmaker, with this generous act, is setting a glorious precedent for political officeholders.

The event, organized under the leadership of APC State Chairman Comrade Austin Agada, brought together political figures, party members, and community leaders.

Notable attendees included former House of Representatives member Hon. David Idoko, ex-Chief Medical Director Dr. Mathias Oyigeya, and Barr. Ochai Onazi, among others. The gathering provided a platform to celebrate the season and honor Dr. Agbese’s contributions to his constituency.

Benue Rep rolls out empowerment package

In addition to the financial support, Dr. Agbese rolled out an empowerment package designed to enhance the livelihoods of his people. Thousands of bags of rice were distributed to families to ensure they could celebrate Christmas in abundance.

He also provided tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machines, and fertilizers, prioritizing farmers, artisans, and small-scale traders in the allocation process.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Agbese reiterated his commitment to inclusive representation and grassroots development.

“This season is about love and giving,” he said.

“Beyond the celebrations, my focus is to lay a foundation for economic empowerment that benefits every member of our constituency.”

People commend lawmaker's generosity

The APC State Chairman commended Dr. Agbese for his impactful leadership and dedication to the welfare of his constituents.

Attendees expressed gratitude for his hands-on approach to governance, describing him as a beacon of hope for the community.

Dr. Agbese’s initiatives, including this Christmas gesture, have solidified his reputation as a leader committed to bridging the gap between government and the people.

