Eid Al Fitr 2027 in the UAE could create a six-day long weekend for Dubai residents in March, depending on the length of Ramadan

Ramadan in 2027 is predicted to begin on Monday, February 8, with astronomical projections suggesting it will last 30 days

The UAE officially sets aside up to four days off for Eid Al Fitr, and the 2027 dates could align with the weekend to extend the break

Dubai residents could be in for an unusually long break in early 2027, with astronomical projections suggesting that Eid Al Fitr may coincide with the weekend to produce a six-day holiday.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month.

Eid Al Fitr 2027 in UAE Could Mean a Six-Day Holiday for Dubai Residents

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The name translates to "feast of breaking the fast." In the UAE, the federal public holiday calendar officially allocates up to four days off for the occasion, covering the first three days of Shawwal and, in some years, the final day of Ramadan.

Why 2027 could be different

Because Eid Al Fitr is tied to the Hijri calendar, which follows lunar cycles rather than the Gregorian calendar used daily, the date of the holiday shifts earlier by roughly 10 to 12 days each year. This means the public holiday falls on different days of the week annually, which either stretches or shortens the effective break for workers.

In 2027, Ramadan is currently predicted to start on Monday, February 8. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs Endowments and Zakat projects that Ramadan will be a 30-day month, ending on Tuesday, March 9. If that projection holds, the official Eid Al Fitr public holiday would cover Tuesday, March 9 through Friday, March 12, giving residents four consecutive days off. Combined with the weekend, the total break would stretch to six days.

However, if Ramadan turns out to be a 29-day month instead, Eid Al Fitr would begin on Tuesday, March 9, and only three days of public holiday would apply, with work resuming on Friday, March 12. The break in that scenario would fall mid-week rather than rolling into a long weekend.

Final confirmation comes later

Official confirmation of the exact dates will not be issued until closer to the time, as the precise start of Shawwal depends on moon sighting. Unlike most UAE public holidays, Eid Al Fitr cannot be shifted to the start or end of a working week to maximise the break, meaning the final outcome rests entirely on the length of Ramadan.

Dubai residents will either enjoy a six-day long weekend or a three-day mid-week break in March 2027, with the determining factor being whether Ramadan completes 29 or 30 days.

Source: Legit.ng