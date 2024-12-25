Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Christmas celebration comes with lots of activities from eating, dancing, visiting, sharing of gifts etc.

The 25th December of every day is a season of gratitude and celebration for Christians around the world.

Nigerians don’t joke with delicious food on Christmas Day Photo credit: BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, below are some things you can expect to happen almost everywhere on Christmas Day.

Amazing food and lively parties

Mouthwatering dishes are synonymous with the Christmas Day celebrations. The aroma of jollof rice, fried chicken, goat meat, and other delicious delicacies are some of the signatures of the annual festival.

The sharing of food with friends, family members, neighbours, and others are common sight to behold during this season.

At the heart of Nigerian celebrations are lots of food with music blasting from speakers from every corner in the street.

Church services and beautiful Carols

There is no Christmas celebration without the beautiful carols. The carols are like an introduction and pre-event to Christmas.

Some churches organize musical concerts with inspiring renditions of the carol, traditional hymns, or gospel tunes in colourful attire and joyful celebration.

It’s a moment of gratitude and celebration as many Nigerians go to the church to thank God for His love, blessings etc.

Parade of beautiful new clothes

One of the reasons children look forward to the Christmas celebration is because they will be getting new clothes to showcase to their friends, church, family visits, and parties.

It is believed that new clothes symbolise happiness and a fresh start and for children, wearing new outfits is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas.

Sharing gifts and visiting loved ones

What is Christmas without gifts sharing and visiting loved ones to celebrate the season. Many people use Christmas Day for sharing of food, gifts and reconnecting with loved ones.

The Christmas season is all about spreading happiness and gratitude with kids receiving small cash gifts from uncles, aunties and elders.

Traffic Jams

The Christmas activities of shopping, music concert, visiting, parties results in hugh traffic jam in major cities.

People move from one location to another to relax, visit frinds and family, attend evenys etc.

It is common to use and hear those travelling back home sharimg their experience about the traffic to their various villages.

List of churches that don’t celebrate Christmas

However, Legit.ng reported that Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on the 25th December of every year.

Christmas is a time for celebration, merriment, and family reunion for many as it comes with holiday seasons.

However, some churches and Christians don't celebrate Christmas for different reasons based on their doctrines.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng