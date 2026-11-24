Sri Lanka Allows Travelers to Get ETA on Arrival After Portal Goes Down
• Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration suspended its online ETA portal due to computer system maintenance, affecting travellers worldwide
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• The Sri Lankan government announced a temporary policy allowing eligible travellers to board flights without a pre-approved ETA
• Citizens of France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada and dozens of other nationalities are among those who can use the new arrival process
Sri Lanka has temporarily suspended its online Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) portal due to scheduled computer system maintenance, prompting the government to allow international travellers to complete their visa formalities upon arrival instead.
The Sri Lanka Department of Immigration and Emigration confirmed the change in a circular dated November 23, 2026, referenced DIE/VISA/01/121/ETA Resto.
The following day, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Sri Lankan diplomatic missions across multiple countries relayed the information, including embassies in the Philippines, Japan, Sweden and Turkey, and high commissions in Australia and Singapore.
Who can arrive without an ETA
Under the temporary arrangement, eligible travellers are permitted to board their flights to Sri Lanka without having obtained prior authorisation.
On arrival at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport or another designated entry point, passengers can apply for their ETA or a Visit Visa directly from immigration officers on the ground.
According to Visanews, Belgian, Swiss and Canadian nationals are among those covered by the measure.
Sri Lankan authorities have also asked airlines and their ground handling agents to make boarding arrangements for passengers affected by the temporary policy change.
What this means for Sri Lanka's free ETA programme
Sri Lanka introduced free tourist ETAs for citizens of 40 countries, including France, starting May 25, 2026.
However, the diplomatic communications released on Tuesday did not clarify whether that waiver will apply to ETAs issued on arrival under this exceptional arrangement. Travellers from those countries may wish to confirm the fee situation before departure.
The government said the relaxed entry rules will remain in place until further notice, with no end date yet announced for the maintenance period.
Sri Lanka announces special ETA application process
Legit.ng earlier reported that Sri Lanka has announced a separate electronic travel authorisation process for visitors from five countries, setting their citizens apart from the standard online application route available to other travellers.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.