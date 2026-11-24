• Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration suspended its online ETA portal due to computer system maintenance, affecting travellers worldwide

• The Sri Lankan government announced a temporary policy allowing eligible travellers to board flights without a pre-approved ETA

• Citizens of France, Belgium, Switzerland, Canada and dozens of other nationalities are among those who can use the new arrival process

Sri Lanka has temporarily suspended its online Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) portal due to scheduled computer system maintenance, prompting the government to allow international travellers to complete their visa formalities upon arrival instead.

The Sri Lanka Department of Immigration and Emigration confirmed the change in a circular dated November 23, 2026, referenced DIE/VISA/01/121/ETA Resto.

Sri Lanka suspends its online ETA portal and allows eligible international travellers to obtain visas on arrival during system maintenance. Photo credit: Omer/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The following day, on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Sri Lankan diplomatic missions across multiple countries relayed the information, including embassies in the Philippines, Japan, Sweden and Turkey, and high commissions in Australia and Singapore.

Who can arrive without an ETA

Under the temporary arrangement, eligible travellers are permitted to board their flights to Sri Lanka without having obtained prior authorisation.

On arrival at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport or another designated entry point, passengers can apply for their ETA or a Visit Visa directly from immigration officers on the ground.

According to Visanews, Belgian, Swiss and Canadian nationals are among those covered by the measure.

Sri Lankan authorities have also asked airlines and their ground handling agents to make boarding arrangements for passengers affected by the temporary policy change.

What this means for Sri Lanka's free ETA programme

Sri Lanka introduced free tourist ETAs for citizens of 40 countries, including France, starting May 25, 2026.

However, the diplomatic communications released on Tuesday did not clarify whether that waiver will apply to ETAs issued on arrival under this exceptional arrangement. Travellers from those countries may wish to confirm the fee situation before departure.

The government said the relaxed entry rules will remain in place until further notice, with no end date yet announced for the maintenance period.

Sri Lanka announces special ETA application process

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sri Lanka has announced a separate electronic travel authorisation process for visitors from five countries, setting their citizens apart from the standard online application route available to other travellers.

Source: Legit.ng