The Gates Cambridge Scholarship is one of the most prestigious, fully funded postgraduate awards in the world, open to any Nigerian citizen applying to study at the University of Cambridge. This article covers every requirement, what the scholarship pays, how to use the application portal, and the key deadlines for the 2027/28 cycle.

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Key takeaways

Nigerian applicants fall under the international round, with a deadline of either 8 December 2026 or 6 January 2027 , depending on the chosen course.

or , depending on the chosen course. The scholarship is fully funded , covering tuition, a £23,152 annual stipend , return airfare, and visa fees, with the stipend at the 2026/27 rate.

, covering tuition, a , return airfare, and visa fees, with the stipend at the 2026/27 rate. Gates Cambridge evaluates candidates on four criteria : academic excellence, course choice, leadership capacity, and commitment to improving the lives of others.

: academic excellence, course choice, leadership capacity, and commitment to improving the lives of others. There is no separate Gates Cambridge application portal. Nigerians apply through the University of Cambridge's standard Graduate Application Portal .

Gates Cambridge application portal. Nigerians apply through the University of Cambridge's standard . Nigerians have consistently won Gates Cambridge awards across multiple cohorts, spanning fields from Medical Science to Digital Humanities.

What is the Gates Cambridge Scholarship?

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The Gates Cambridge Scholarship was established in 2000 through a $210 million donation from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to the University of Cambridge. Gates Cambridge offers around 70 full-cost scholarships each year, and about two-thirds of them go to PhD students.

Since the first class in 2001, Gates Cambridge has awarded 2,299 scholarships to scholars from 112 countries, representing nearly 800 universities globally.

About a third of the awards are made in the US round, and the rest in the international round, which is the one Nigerians enter. The Class of 2026 had 68 new scholars (51 PhD and 17 MPhil) from 25 countries.

Nigerian scholars at Cambridge

Nigerians have featured in Gates Cambridge cohorts year after year. The Class of 2026 included award-winning Nigerian author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, who is pursuing a PhD in Digital Humanities.

The Class of 2024 included Uchechukwu Ogechukwu from Nigeria, who took an MPhil in Technology Policy and co-founded Greenage Technologies, a solar energy company that aims to harness renewable energy to combat energy poverty in Africa.

Gates Cambridge Scholarship eligibility for Nigerians

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The Gates Cambridge Scholarship funds postgraduate study at the University of Cambridge for citizens of any country outside the UK. Nigerian passport holders are fully eligible.

To apply, you must be a citizen of any country outside the UK and apply for one of the following degrees at Cambridge: a PhD (full-time or part-time under a pilot scheme), a full-time MLitt, or a full-time one-year postgraduate course.

The scholarship does not specify a minimum GPA, but applicants must meet the academic entry requirements of their chosen Cambridge course, generally equivalent to at least a UK 2:1 degree.

Applicants must also meet the University's English-language requirements for their chosen course.

Courses that are not eligible include:

Business and professional programmes such as the MBA, EMBA and MFin

Part-time degrees other than the PhD

other than the PhD Undergraduate degrees (including a second BA), MASt courses, the PGCE and clinical medicine courses

What the scholarship covers

Gates Cambridge pays full tuition fees, a £23,152 maintenance allowance for 2026–27, return flights, visa costs, and the Immigration Health Surcharge.

The £23,152 stipend applies for 12 months for a single student at the 2026–27 rate, paid pro rata for shorter courses, with PhD awards running for up to four years.

Additional discretionary support includes:

Academic development funding of £750–£4,000 (conferences, training, fieldwork)

(conferences, training, fieldwork) Child allowance of up to £18,244 per year for two or more children (up to £12,793 for one child)

of up to £18,244 per year for two or more children (up to £12,793 for one child) Parental leave of up to six months with the maintenance allowance continuing

of up to six months with the maintenance allowance continuing Emergency hardship funding

Gates Cambridge selects scholars against four published criteria, set out below, and financial need is not one of them.

Selection criteria: the four Gates Cambridge values

The scholarship is distinctive because selection is not based solely on academic performance. Gates Cambridge evaluates candidates against four central criteria: academic excellence, reasons for choosing the course, commitment to improving the lives of others, and leadership capacity.

All four carry significant weight, and academic excellence alone is not sufficient.

For each criterion, applicants answer one short-response question. Instead of a single long essay, applicants complete four distinct, targeted short-answer prompts, two of about 200 words (1,400 characters) and two of about 300 words (2,100 characters).

References required

Applicants need three letters of recommendation: two academic references for the course application and one dedicated Gates Cambridge reference that speaks specifically to leadership skills and social impact.

This Gates Cambridge reference is submitted in addition to the two academic references. One of the academic referees may write it, as long as it speaks to the four criteria.

Application deadlines (2027/28 cycle)

Applications for entry in the academic year 2027/28 are now open. As a Nigerian applicant, you fall under the international round.

Round Deadline Outcome notification Panel review and selection US citizens resident in the USA 14 October 2026 (closed) By 14 December 2026 22–23 January 2027 All other applicants (incl. Nigerians) 8 December 2026 or 6 January 2027 By 8 March 2027 22–23 March 2027

Deadline depends on your specific course. To find your date, open your course in the University's Postgraduate Course Directory and look for the course funding deadline.

Miss the deadline by a minute and your application is not considered, as there are no extensions.

Offers are made by early April 2027 and must be accepted within 72 hours.

How to apply: step-by-step

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The Gates Cambridge application has no separate application portal. It is integrated directly into the University of Cambridge graduate application.

Follow these steps:

Choose your course. Select an eligible postgraduate programme from the Cambridge Course Directory and note its specific course funding deadline. Create an account. Register on the Cambridge Graduate Portal and begin your admission application. Select Gates Cambridge funding. In the funding section of the portal, tick Gates Cambridge as your preferred funding source. If you do not tick it, you will not be considered, no matter how strong your application is. Answer the four scholarship questions. Complete one short-answer response for each of the four selection criteria: about 200 words for academic excellence and course choice, and about 300 words for commitment to others and leadership. Upload required documents. These include academic transcripts and degree certificates, a CV, and a research proposal for PhD applicants. Brief your referees early. All three references (two academic and one Gates-specific) must be submitted through the portal by your deadline. Pay the application fee. Cambridge charges £85 per application for most postgraduate courses and £20 for doctoral applicants (covering up to seven PhD applications in one year of entry). Fee waivers are available for eligible applicants; apply for one before your deadline. Submit by 11:59pm UK time on your course's funding deadline (8 December 2026 or 6 January 2027 for Nigerians).

Selection process

Cambridge's academic departments review applications and nominate a small number of eligible candidates to go forward in the process. Nominated applicants are invited to do a short interview to see if they align with the four main criteria.

Nominated applicants attend a 25–30-minute interview, either in person or online, designed to evaluate their alignment with the Gates Cambridge values.

The strongest applications do not answer each criterion in isolation. They tell a single integrated story that connects academic goals, course choice, leadership experience, and social impact.

FAQ

Is the Gates Cambridge Scholarship open to Nigerians?

Yes. The Gates Cambridge Scholarship funds postgraduate study at the University of Cambridge for citizens of any country outside the UK, which includes Nigeria. There is no country quota or nationality restriction. Nigerians apply in the international round and have won scholarships across multiple recent cohorts.

What is the Gates Cambridge Scholarship deadline for Nigerians in 2026?

Applicants who are not US citizens living in the US must apply by their course's funding deadline, which is either 8 December 2026 or 6 January 2027. Check the Cambridge Course Directory to confirm which date applies to your chosen programme. All references must also reach Cambridge by that date.

Does the Gates Cambridge Scholarship pay a monthly stipend?

The maintenance allowance is £23,152 for 12 months at the 2026–27 rate for a single student, pro rata for courses shorter than 12 months, and is reviewed each year. This works out to roughly £1,929 per month. Tuition and visa costs are covered on top of this figure.

Is there a separate application form for Gates Cambridge?

There is no separate application portal for the Gates Cambridge Scholarship. Everything is submitted through the University of Cambridge Graduate Application Portal. Within the portal's funding section, applicants complete the Gates Cambridge questions alongside their standard course application.

What GPA or degree class do I need for Gates Cambridge?

The scholarship does not specify a minimum GPA, but applicants must meet the academic entry requirements of their chosen Cambridge course, generally equivalent to at least a UK 2:1 degree. In practice, an outstanding academic track record at the undergraduate level (and postgraduate if applicable) is expected, with First Class honours or the international equivalent being effectively a prerequisite.

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Source: Legit.ng