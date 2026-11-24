Content creator Peter Randy acknowledged the passing of Urhobo youth leader Efemena Umukoro, known as General Akima

General Akima was among four people killed when gunmen attacked the campaign team of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege

The attack targeted Omo-Agege's campaign convoy in Ughelli North Local Government Area on Monday, November 23, 2026

Popular Nigerian content creator Peter Akah, widely known as Peter Randy, has publicly acknowledged the death of Urhobo youth leader Efemena Umukoro, popularly called General Akima.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Akah shared a photo of the deceased on his Instagram story, accompanying it with a heartbreak emoji. Peter Randy is well known as a vocal supporter of former Anambra governor and 2027 presidential aspirant Peter Obi.

Peter Akah reacts to Urhobo youth leader Efemena Umukoro's death. Credit: generalakima/peterakah

Source: Instagram

Efemena Umukoro's death in Delta state

General Akima was one of four people killed when gunmen ambushed the campaign convoy of former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege in the Uduere community, located in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state, on Monday, November 23, 2026.

Omo-Agege, who is running on the Nigeria Democratic Congress platform for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat ahead of the 2027 elections, reportedly escaped the attack without injury.

Who was General Akima?

The late Umukoro had built a notable public profile as a youth leader and activist in the Urhobo community. His death has drawn fresh attention to the dangers facing civilian supporters and community figures involved in Nigeria's electioneering activities.

The incident has since sparked widespread grief among those who knew him, with Peter Randy's tribute reflecting the broader mourning across social media platforms.

Peter Akah's post about General Akima is below:

Peter Obi’s supporter Peter Akah shares a heartbreaking post about Efemena Umukoro. Credit: peterakah

Source: Instagram

Peter Akah reacts after dramatic moment with Peter Obi

Legit.ng previously reported that fans of Peter Obi were left stunned when the former Anambra governor seemingly snubbed one of his most vocal supporters, Peter Akah.

But rather than retreat quietly, Akah came out swinging with a post that signals he has no intention of backing down.

Akah shared an image on his Instagram story featuring the words "I AM OK" in bold lettering, accompanied by the message "Vote Obi/Kwankwaso for a new Nigeria" and the rallying cry "NIGERIA WILL BE OK!"

Source: Legit.ng