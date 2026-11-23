Qatar's Ministry of Interior published official guidelines outlining how men should conduct themselves when greeting women in the country

The rules cover handshakes, standing etiquette, and the proper order of conversation when meeting someone for the first time

Qatar also specified which hand residents and visitors must use when accepting drinks, eating, or passing items to others

Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published a set of social conduct guidelines that detail how men are expected to behave when greeting women, covering everything from handshakes to the correct sequence of conversation.

The rules, made available on the Ministry's official portal, form part of a broader guide on norms and values observed in Qatari society, and are aimed at both residents and visitors to the country.

Qatar mentions rules men must follow when greeting women in public. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Qatar's rules on greeting women

According to the guidelines, a man meeting a Qatari woman should not extend his hand for a handshake unless she offers hers first. The rule places the decision entirely with the woman, and men are expected to wait rather than initiate physical contact.

Beyond handshakes, the Ministry also addressed standing etiquette. Men are required to rise when women enter a room, in the same way they would for elderly individuals or people of high rank.

The guidelines also note that the Islamic greeting "Salamu alaykum" should be directed towards older people as a sign of respect.

Qatar: Conversation and conduct during greetings

The Ministry further specified that greetings in Qatar are not merely a formality but carry social weight. When two people meet, it is considered proper to ask about each other's health and wellbeing before moving on to any other subject, including work. Skipping this exchange and jumping straight into business matters is viewed as a breach of etiquette.

The portal also addressed table manners and general conduct beyond greetings. Residents and visitors are expected to use their right hand when accepting a drink, eating a meal, or passing an item to another person. The guidelines frame this as a natural expectation rooted in local custom.

Qatar has increasingly made such cultural guidance available online as part of efforts to inform the large expatriate population and international visitors about the country's social expectations.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng