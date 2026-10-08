Christmas Day falls on a Friday in 2026 and is recognised as a public holiday in Nigeria, affecting schools and institutions throughout the West African nation

For some states, the holiday arrives towards the end of the first term for primary and secondary schools

Nigerians love holidays because they offer a mix of deep spiritual connection, family reunions, vibrant social events, and a much-needed break from the stress of daily life

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Primary and secondary schools, universities, and other educational institutions across Nigeria will not hold academic activities on Friday, December 25, 2026, as the country observes Christmas Day, a federally recognised public holiday.

For some primary and secondary schools, the closure will come close to the official end of the first term. Universities may already be on recess or following their own academic calendars by that point.

Nigerian schools and universities to close nationwide on Friday, December 25, 2026, for the Christmas Day public holiday. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

What does Christmas holiday mean for Nigerians?

Christmas Day is observed every year across Nigeria, giving workers, teachers, students, and families time to take part in the Christian celebration. Among the traditions associated with the season is the custom of bringing greenery into the home, including holly, ivy, and evergreen trees, a practice observed by many households in Nigeria and around the world.

The origins of December 25 as Christmas Day are rooted in the spread of Christianity over centuries. Early followers of Jesus did not hold annual commemorations of his birth, focusing instead on Easter. The date only became widely associated with his birth as the faith grew and adapted across different cultures.

While most Christian denominations observe Christmas on December 25, some Eastern Orthodox churches mark the occasion on January 7. This difference arises because those churches follow the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used by Catholic and Protestant churches and most of the secular world.

The Christmas holiday gives Nigerians a welcome break from work and daily routines, allowing families to rest and spend time together. Photo credit: Getty

Source: UGC

Christmas holiday gives Nigerians needed rest

The Christmas and Boxing Day holidays bring to a close a full year of public observances in Nigeria.

Nigerians earlier marked Independence Day on October 1, among other federally declared holidays throughout the year.

For many Nigerian workers, public holidays offer a rare opportunity to rest. Whether in formal employment or the informal sector, most Nigerians work long hours and often manage multiple jobs or side hustles to meet daily expenses. A public holiday removes the pressure of early morning commutes and demanding schedules, giving people a chance to sleep in and spend time with family.

In a country where economic pressures and everyday stress are common, days like Christmas provide a brief but welcome break from the usual routine.

Read more on Christmas

Abia students win international debate championship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that students from Abia State public schools brought home the biggest prize at the 2026 International Schools Debate Championship, held in Doha, Qatar.

The students clinched the Best International School Debate Team award alongside three other trophies and 12 additional laurels.

The triumph was confirmed in a statement by Ukoha Ukoha, Chief Press Secretary to Abia State Governor Alex Otti.

Source: Legit.ng