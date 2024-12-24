As the world celebrates Christmas, a popular Christian holiday marking the birth of Jesus Christ, the history and traditions of the season reveal a rich tapestry of customs

From the origins of the Christmas tree in Germany to the creation of Santa Claus' modern image by cartoonist Thomas Nast, these traditions have shaped the holiday's global celebration

In 2024, Christmas not only brings joy and unity but also a significant economic impact, with projected holiday sales reaching up to $989 billion

Christmas, a festivity that transcends religious observance, has woven itself into the cultural and economic fabric of numerous societies.

This holiday, marked by twinkling lights, evergreen trees, and a spirit of generosity, offers a glimpse of traditions and historical anecdotes that reveal much about humanity's enduring quest for connection and meaning.

As the world readies itself for another season of joy and reflection, let us delve into the fascinating facts that define this beloved holiday.

Date of Celebration:

Christmas is celebrated on December 25th in the United States and many other countries. In 2024, this falls on a Wednesday. In some Eastern Orthodox countries, such as Russia, Christmas is celebrated on January 7th.

Biblical Origin:

The Christmas story is primarily told in the Gospels of Saint Luke and Saint Matthew in the New Testament.

Popular Observance:

Considered the most popular Christian observance, Christmas is also celebrated as a secular family holiday. The word Christmas is derived from the Old English phrase Cristes maesse (Christ’s mass).

X-mas Tradition:

The tradition of substituting X-mas for Christmas has its origins in the early Christian church. The first letter of Jesus Christ’s name is X in the Greek language.

Pagan Roots:

Many of the customs and symbols traditionally associated with Christmas originated with ancient pagan festivals and winter solstice rituals.

Modern Christmas Tree:

The modern Christmas tree (typically evergreen conifers, usually pine, balsam, or fir species) originated in Germany in the 16th century and became popular in England by the mid-19th century, thanks to Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, who was German.

St. Nicholas:

St. Nicholas, the real person upon whom Santa Claus is based, lived in the 4th century AD in the province of Lycia on the southwest coast of Asia Minor.

Santa Claus Image:

Cartoonist Thomas Nast is credited with creating the current image of Santa Claus, based on his illustrations that began appearing in Harper’s Weekly in 1863.

Economic Impact:

The National Retail Federation projects 2024 holiday sales between $979.5 billion and $989 billion, an increase of 2.5% to 3.5% over 2023 spending. The United States Post Office announced plans to increase processing capacity to about 60 million packages a day during the 2024 holiday season.

