Christians all over the world commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on the 25th December of every year

It is a time for celebration, merriment, and family reunion for many as it comes with holiday seasons

However, some churches and Christians don't celebrate Christmas for different reasons based on their doctrines

Christmas is being celebrated by many Christians across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

However, some Christian denominations don’t join other members of the faith to celebrate Christmas on the December 25th of every year.

5 churches that don’t celebrate Christmas

Jehovah’s Witnesses

One of the most popular church members who don’t celebrate Christmas are the Jehovah’s Witnesses.

They believe that Christmas had its origins in “false religious beliefs or activities.

This discovery caused the Witnesses to eventually stop celebrating Christmas like every other Christian.

This is according to ‘the 1993 book Jehovah’s Witnesses “Proclaimers of God’s Kingdom”

Like many other Christian groups, the organization observed the festival until 1928.

Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church believe that Jesus wasn’t born in December and that Christians aren’t told to commemorate His birth in the Bible.

They see the Christmas celebration as a commercialized event with pagan roots.

The church views Christmas and Easter celebrations as a matter of personal preference.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church urged its followers to concentrate on their faith and connection with Christ without questioning commonly observed customs.

Deeper Life Bible Church

The church said Christmas songs and other holiday customs are not included in the Bible or the early church’s practices.

Deeper Life Bible Church believed that Christmas had its roots in a pagan celebration of the sun god.

The general overseer, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, during the church’s December retreat in 2013 explained the reason the church doesn’t celebrate Christmas.

“We don’t celebrate Christmas. In actuality, it had an idolatrous origin.”

The church holds an event called Freedom Day in October to honor Jesus’ birth anniversary rather than Christmas.

The God’s Kingdom Society (GKS)

The church considers Christmas as a celebration that has its roots in Roman pagan customs like the celebration of Saturnalia.

According to God’s Kingdom Society, these festivals pay homage to the sun deity.

Like Deeper Lige, GSK commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ in October with an event called Freedom Day.

They believe this date is consistent with historical and biblical interpretation.

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM)

This is another church that believed Christmas has pagan origins and lacks a biblical basis.

It is not grounded in Christian theology but rather in pagan customs and the Roman celebration of Saturnalia.

The founder of the church made this known in 2019.

