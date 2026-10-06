The federal government of Nigeria will declare Friday, December 25, and Saturday, December 26, 2026, as public holidays

Christmas Day marks the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and is observed by Christians and secular communities worldwide

Boxing Day, observed on December 26, will mark the final public holiday on Nigeria’s official calendar for 2026, bringing the year’s series of federally recognised days off to an end

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria will declare public holidays for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, falling on Friday, December 25, and Saturday, December 26, 2026, respectively. The two days will bring Nigeria's public holiday calendar for the year to an end.

Christmas is observed globally on December 25 as the date marking the birth of Jesus Christ.

Public holidays give Nigerians a break from work, with President Bola Tinubu’s administration announcing work-free days through Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. Photo credits: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Over the course of the 20th century, the occasion expanded well beyond its religious roots to become a widely celebrated cultural event, drawing in both Christians and secular communities who mark the season by gathering with family, exchanging gifts and cards, and decorating Christmas trees.

Boxing Day, observed the day after Christmas, is a recognised public holiday in Nigeria and several other countries.

Christmas traditions evolve over centuries

Among the oldest customs associated with the season is the practice of bringing greenery into the home, including holly, ivy, and evergreen trees. Many households in Nigeria and across the world are expected to observe this tradition in 2026.

Early followers of Jesus did not hold annual commemorations of his birth. Their focus was instead on Easter, which marks their belief in his resurrection. December 25 only became widely associated with his birth as Christianity spread and adapted over centuries.

While most Christian denominations mark Christmas on December 25, some Eastern Orthodox churches observe the occasion on January 7. The difference arises because those churches follow the Julian calendar, which runs 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used by Catholic and Protestant churches and most of the secular world.

Christmas Day is celebrated in Nigeria on December 25, while December 26, known as Boxing Day, is also observed as a public holiday. Photo credit: @ecobank_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Nigeria's 2026 public holidays continue

The Christmas and Boxing Day holidays round off what has been a full year of public observances in Nigeria.

Earlier, Nigerians marked Independence Day on October 1, among other federally declared holidays.

The two remaining public holidays are listed below:

Friday, December 25 - Christmas Day Saturday, December 26 - Boxing Day

Why public holidays matter to Nigerians

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours, and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 am alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even if only for 24 hours, public holidays are a chance to relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng