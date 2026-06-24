Two herdsmen were killed in Talma village, Plateau State, while heading to the cattle pen late Monday night

MACBAN's chairman condemns the unprovoked attack, calling for justice against the perpetrators

Survivor recounts narrow escape from gunmen, highlighting ongoing violence against herders in the region

No fewer than two herdsmen have been abused and killed in Talma village, Ngel District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred as the victims headed for their cattle pen around 8 pm on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The State Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, described the attack on the herders as unprovoked.

Babayo called on security forces to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking with journalists in Jos, the state capital.

He identified the victims as Sadiq Muhammad (28) and Mas’ud Abdullahi (29).

The state MACBAN chairman said:

“The perpetrators shot them several times, resulting in their deaths. They removed eyes for an offence the victims did not commit. This act of terrorism has become an everyday occurrence, especially in Gyel District. Herders can no longer graze or move freely without being attacked or killed.”

Ismaila Haruna, one of the survivors of the attack, described his escape as a narrow one.

“Three of us were riding motorcycles, heading to the cattle pen, when suddenly gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, and we all fell down. My colleagues died instantly. Luckily, I narrowly managed to escape and reported the incident to the personnel of Operation Enduring Peace.”

Haruna added that after reporting the incident to the security operatives, they escorted him to the scene of the attack and recovered the remains of the victims and the motorcycle.

Babayo called on MACBAN members in the state to remain calm and allow the security agencies to investigate the incident.

“I am calling on all members to remain calm and never take the law into their own hands. We should all be law-abiding citizens.”

Gunmen ambush, kill 3 herdsmen in Plateau

Recall that gunmen ambushed and killed three herdsmen in Plateau State's Barkin Ladi area.

Victims were attacked returning home from Qur'an Tafsir in the Dorowa community.

Berom community leaders deny involvement, call for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Armed herdsmen kill 4 in deadly attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that four people were killed in an ambush attack by suspected armed herdsmen in Benue State.

The local government chairman highlighted increased ambush tactics due to security presence in the area.

The state Police spokesperson has not yet confirmed the deadly incident of Sunday, May 3, 2026

Source: Legit.ng