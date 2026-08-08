Nigerian TikToker Peller disclosed that singer Peter Okoye was absent from his traditional wedding ceremony to Jarvis

Peller said he only understood Peter's reason for skipping the event after learning about ongoing personal matters affecting the singer

Peter Okoye has reportedly promised to attend Peller's upcoming white wedding despite missing the traditional ceremony

Nigerian TikToker and content creator Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has shed light on why singer Peter Okoye of the Psquare duo was not present at his traditional wedding to fellow content creator Jarvis.

Peller, who recently celebrated his traditional marriage, said Peter's absence initially left him puzzled.

Peller discloses that Peter Okoye was absent from his traditional wedding ceremony to Jarvis. Photos: Peller/Peter Okoye.

Source: Instagram

It was only afterwards that he came to understand the circumstances behind it, connecting the dots to the personal issues currently playing out within the Okoye family.

"Mr Peter Okoye couldn't attend my traditional wedding. It was later that I realized it was because of the things going on. But he has promised to be present at my white wedding," Peller said.

Peter Okoye and the Psquare Family Dispute

The revelation comes against the backdrop of well-publicised tensions within the Okoye household.

Peter, his twin brother Paul Okoye, and their elder brother Jude Okoye have been at the centre of ongoing public attention over the state of their relationship, with the trio's family dynamics playing out in the open over recent months.

While Peller did not go into specific detail about the nature of Peter's personal situation, his comments suggest the singer's absence was not a matter of choice but rather a reflection of what he was dealing with privately at the time.

Peller Looks Ahead to White Wedding

Despite the absence at the traditional ceremony, Peller appears to hold no grievance towards the singer.

He confirmed that Peter has committed to attending the white wedding, giving fans and followers something to look forward to as the couple prepares for the next chapter of their celebrations.

Watch an X video of Peller explaining the reason for Peter Okoye's absence from his wedding here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Tony_Whillz stated:

"This guy is a fuull he is just wasting his 20’s on a girl that doesn’t loves him but his money and fame by the time he gets to 29-31 he would realize his mistake for now let him continue behaving like a kid"

@DansonPhil222 noted:

"Family misunderstandings can be painful, but it's good to hear there's still a promise to show up. Hopefully, the white wedding becomes a moment of reconciliation and celebration for everyone"

@Olorunjuwonlo30 noted:

"Life has a way of reminding us that relationships are bigger than one event. The white wedding might tell a different story"

Peller says he only understood Peter's reason for skipping the event after learning about ongoing personal matters affecting the singer. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out guests over fake dollar notes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that popular content creator Peller revealed that some of the dollar notes sprayed on him at his wedding turned out to be counterfeit.

He shared during a livestream that his excitement quickly faded when the bank informed him a portion of the foreign currency was fake.

The TikToker admitted he initially believed he had become a millionaire overnight, only to face disappointment and question why guests would bring counterfeit notes to such a celebration.

Source: Legit.ng