A tragic attack occured in Plateau claimed 22 lives, including patients and health workers in the northcentral state

Amid concerns, a victim's brother pleaded for the state and federal governments' potent intervention to prevent future violence

The growing crisis in Plateau state now constitutes one of Nigeria’s major security threats after the Boko Haram rebellion in the northeast and the banditry ravaging the northwest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.

Jos, Plateau state - Daniel Nanle, a resident of Kawel community in Mushere District, Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state, has recounted how his younger sister was gunned down.

Nanle's sibling was killed by gunmen during an attack on a Primary Health Centre in the area on Sunday night, June 21.

Plateau resident Daniel Nanle recounts how gunmen killed his younger sister during an attack on a health centre in Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led state. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Per Daily Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 24, the assailants attacked the community while residents were asleep, killing 22 persons, including health workers, security personnel and in-patients at the health centre.

Premium Times also highlighted the heinous attack.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, June 23, during a visit by the deputy governor of Plateau state, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo, to commiserate with victims, Nanle narrated that his sister, Larai Danjuma, was rushed to the hospital in labour as she was about to give birth.

Bereaved man recounts pregnant sister's killing

He said on arrival at the hospital, his sister was taken to the labour room to deliver, but the gunmen attacked the room and killed her alongside other patients and health workers.

The grieving relative said:

“My immediate sister was married to Mr. Danjuma Damial. She was taken to the hospital because she was due for delivery. Unfortunately, the attackers came and killed her."

The bereaved appealed to the government at all levels to take urgent action to prevent further occurrences of such attacks.

Nanle said:

“I am appealing to the state government and the federal government to intervene."

Governor Caleb Mutfwang visit affected communities after recent deadly attacks in Plateau state left several residents dead. Photo credit: @CalebMutfwang

Source: Twitter

Plateau battles ceaseless wave of violence

Legit.ng reports that law enforcement agents intensified patrols and security deployments in parts of Plateau state following recurring attacks in some rural communities.

The fatal attacks prompted Governor Caleb Mutfwang to visit affected communities.

In May, 12 persons were killed in separate attacks on communities in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau state. The attacks, which occurred in the wee hours, came amid renewed violence and reprisal killings across parts of the state.

In March, gunmen killed 27 residents in Angwan Rukuba area of Jos North.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits kill Sokoto imam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed gangs known locally as bandits killed the chief imam of Kuda-Kuda village in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state.

The cleric, identified as Liman Audu, was killed by suspected bandits along with three other residents, while several others were abducted.

Residents disclosed that the rifle-wielding assailants stormed the village in the wee hours of the day and operated for nearly two hours. During the raid, they reportedly fired sporadically, rustled livestock and forced many residents to flee for safety.

Source: Legit.ng