Plateau: Sibling Narrates How Gunmen Killed Pregnant Sister Inside Labour Room
- A tragic attack occured in Plateau claimed 22 lives, including patients and health workers in the northcentral state
- Amid concerns, a victim's brother pleaded for the state and federal governments' potent intervention to prevent future violence
- The growing crisis in Plateau state now constitutes one of Nigeria’s major security threats after the Boko Haram rebellion in the northeast and the banditry ravaging the northwest
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.
Jos, Plateau state - Daniel Nanle, a resident of Kawel community in Mushere District, Bokkos local government area (LGA) of Plateau state, has recounted how his younger sister was gunned down.
Nanle's sibling was killed by gunmen during an attack on a Primary Health Centre in the area on Sunday night, June 21.
Per Daily Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 24, the assailants attacked the community while residents were asleep, killing 22 persons, including health workers, security personnel and in-patients at the health centre.
Premium Times also highlighted the heinous attack.
Speaking to the press on Tuesday, June 23, during a visit by the deputy governor of Plateau state, Ngo Josephine Chundung Piyo, to commiserate with victims, Nanle narrated that his sister, Larai Danjuma, was rushed to the hospital in labour as she was about to give birth.
Bereaved man recounts pregnant sister's killing
He said on arrival at the hospital, his sister was taken to the labour room to deliver, but the gunmen attacked the room and killed her alongside other patients and health workers.
The grieving relative said:
“My immediate sister was married to Mr. Danjuma Damial. She was taken to the hospital because she was due for delivery. Unfortunately, the attackers came and killed her."
The bereaved appealed to the government at all levels to take urgent action to prevent further occurrences of such attacks.
Nanle said:
“I am appealing to the state government and the federal government to intervene."
Plateau battles ceaseless wave of violence
Legit.ng reports that law enforcement agents intensified patrols and security deployments in parts of Plateau state following recurring attacks in some rural communities.
The fatal attacks prompted Governor Caleb Mutfwang to visit affected communities.
In May, 12 persons were killed in separate attacks on communities in Riyom and Bassa LGAs of Plateau state. The attacks, which occurred in the wee hours, came amid renewed violence and reprisal killings across parts of the state.
In March, gunmen killed 27 residents in Angwan Rukuba area of Jos North.
Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:
- US interference: Ex-military head of state breaks silence on what Donald Trump must do to Nigeria
- The Country of Particular Concern 'trap': What the US Senate got wrong about Nigeria’s crisis
- List of killed Imams and mosques attacked by bandits that led to significant loss of lives
Bandits kill Sokoto imam
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed gangs known locally as bandits killed the chief imam of Kuda-Kuda village in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state.
The cleric, identified as Liman Audu, was killed by suspected bandits along with three other residents, while several others were abducted.
Residents disclosed that the rifle-wielding assailants stormed the village in the wee hours of the day and operated for nearly two hours. During the raid, they reportedly fired sporadically, rustled livestock and forced many residents to flee for safety.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.