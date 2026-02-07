Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 13 people in Benue State's Mbaikyor market attack

Several market women were kidnapped, and the market was set ablaze during the violent invasion

The local government and security have mobilised to restore calm following the devastating attack

Benue State - Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed 13 people in Mbaikyor, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

The herdsmen kidnapped several market women before setting the Anwase market ablaze.

As reported by Channels, Ibi Andrew, an aide to the Kwande Local Government Chairman, Vitalis Neji, said 13 people were killed during the attack on the market.

Ibi made this known on Friday, February 6, 2026, in a telephone interview.

He disclosed that the local government Chairman, with security agencies have mobilised to the area to restore calm and forestall further attacks on the people.

An eyewitness said the attackers invaded the community from a nearby mountain, firing sporadically.

He said the gunshot caused panic before setting stalls on fire and abducting women, fleeing towards the mountain area.

However, the State Police spokesperson, Udeme Edet, has yet to confirm the attack as of the time of filing this report.

Suspected armed herdsmen had earlier killed at least 16 people following the attack on Tuesday afternoon at the Abande market.

Residents said that the attack took place while traders and buyers were conducting business.

The assailants stormed the market, opened fire on civilians, looted shops, and set parts of the market ablaze.

A community leader and former supervisory councillor in Kwande LGA, Lawrence Akerigba, said it was Abande market day, and people were buying and selling when the herders attacked.

Akerigba disclosed that by 11:55 pm, some of the victims’ bodies were being conveyed to Jato-Aka by personnel of the Mobile Police Force stationed in the area.

He added that a mobile police officer, said to have been the unit commander on duty at the time of the attack, was also killed.

He stated that several residents were still missing and that searches for them were ongoing.

Herdsmen kill 3 in separate Benue attacks

Recall that militia herdsmen killed three individuals in Benue State, escalating violence in local communities.

Local farmers fear more attacks as herders invade their lands, threatening livelihoods and safety.

Residents urge authorities to intervene to prevent future violence and protect lives and property.

Herdsmen kill ex-Benue assembly candidate, 4 others

Legit.ng also reported that suspected armed herdsmen killed five, including former PDP candidate Igbabe Ochi, in Benue State ambush.

The attack occurred early morning after community patrols ended, leaving residents devastated and fearful.

Local leaders urge government action as insecurity in Benue State escalates amidst ongoing violence.

