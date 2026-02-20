Gunmen ambush and kill three herdsmen in Plateau State's Barkin Ladi area

Victims were attacked returning home from Qur'an Tafsir in the Dorowa community

Berom community leaders deny involvement, call for a thorough investigation into the incident

Plateau State - Gunmen have ambushed and killed three herdsmen along the Dorowa-Jong road in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday night, around 7 30 pm, February 19, 2026, in the Jong community.

The state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babayo, said the victims were ambushed by the gunmen on their way home after attending Qur’an Tafsir in Dorowa community.

As reported by The Punch, Babayo made this known while addressing newsmen in Jos on Friday, February 20, 2026.

He said the gunmen whocarried out the attack are suspected to be members of the Berom community.

"The perpetrators, after shooting the victims, used sharp objects to cut off the head of one of them. It was a brutal attack that should be condemned by all and sundry.

“We strongly believe this unprovoked attack was carried out by members of the Berom community, who have been perpetrating violence against our members and cattle."

He called on authorities to investigate the deadly attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

But the National President of the Berom Youths Moulders of Association, Solomon Mwantiri, described MACBAN’s accusation as unwarranted.

Mwantiri absolved the Berom people of any involvement in the death of the herdsmen.

“The security forces, including soldiers and DPO, Barkin Ladi, have all visited the scene of the incident.”

Spokesperson of Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said officers were quickly mobilized to the scene of the incident after receiving information of the attack around 11pm.

He vowed to track the perpetrators, adding that an investigation into the incident has since begun.

Herdsmen kill 13, set market ablaze in Benue

Recall that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 13 people in Benue State's Mbaikyor market attack.

Several market women were kidnapped, and the market was set ablaze during the violent invasion.

The local government and security have mobilised to restore calm following the devastating attack.

Gunmen attack Fulani herdsmen, rustle 168 cows

Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked herdsmen in Barikin Ladi and Jos East local government areas, rustling about 168 cattle.

According to Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the attackers opened fire on the Fulani herders, forcing them to flee.

However, the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM) has denied any incident of cattle rustling around the said areas.

