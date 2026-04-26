Armed herdsmen killed a motorcyclist and abducted a female student in Owerri, Imo State

Victim's family calls for urgent action from security agencies to combat rising violence

Local leaders describe rural routes as dangerous due to daily attacks by herdsmen

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - Armed herdsmen have killed a commercial motorcyclist and abducted his female passenger in Owerri, Imo State.

The tragic incident occurred in Ihiagwa and Amaeze communities, Owerri North local council area of Imo State,

As reported by Vanguard, Ibenyenwa, a member of the kidnapped lady’s family, said the lady is a student of Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

“The lady is a student of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and the wife of one of my younger brothers.

“She was on her way to school when the ugly incident occurred. She was kidnapped by herdsmen operating on the Ihiagwa-Amaeze road.

“The slain motorcyclist is a native of Ihiagwa. This is what we are passing through now.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Nzuko Owere General Assembly has called for” urgent action from security agencies.”

The association lamented that the Amaeze-Ihiagwa Road and other rural routes across Owerri Federal Constituency have become death traps.

The leaders said herdsmen terrorise and ambush farmers, students, traders, and transporters daily with impunity.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the National President, Hon. Dan Ikpeazu, and five others.

“The latest disturbing episode occurred along the Amaeze-Ihiagwa Road, where a commercial motorcycle operator from the Ihiagwa community was brutally butchered by armed assailants.

“In the same attack, a female student, who was his passenger, was abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

“This barbaric act is one killing too many. The lives of our people can no longer be treated as expendable.”

Herdsmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

Recall that no fewer than nine people were killed in a coordinated attack by armed herdsmen in Agena community, Benue State.

The community markets and homes were destroyed; several residents are missing following the pre-dawn assault.

Governor Hycinth Alia condemned the deadly attack and warned against ongoing patterns of violence in the north-central state.

Read more stories on herdsmen attacks:

Herdsmen kill 13, set market ablaze

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, killed 13 people in Benue State's Mbaikyor market attack.

Several market women were kidnapped, and the market was set ablaze during the violent invasion.

The local government and security have mobilised to restore calm following the devastating attack.

Source: Legit.ng