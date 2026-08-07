A delegation from the Tijaniyya Supreme Council visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja to mourn Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Representatives from Algeria, Nigeria, and Senegal attended the visit and offered prayers for peace and good health for the president

President Tinubu paid tribute to the late Sheikh and commended the Tijaniyya Movement for promoting Islam across Africa and the world

FCT, Abuja - The Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide has prayed for President Bola Tinubu, asking God to grant him good health, peace, and continued guidance in leading Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during a condolence visit to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, according to a statement released on Friday, August 7, by Sunday Dare, the Nigerian leader's special adviser on media and public communications, and seen by Legit.ng. The delegation had come to commiserate with the president over the death of renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

President Bola Tinubu receives the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide during a condolence visit over Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's death. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tijaniyya prays for Tinubu

The visiting group included representatives of the Tijaniyya Supreme Council from Algeria, Nigeria, and Senegal, alongside members of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation. Khalifa-Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi led the foundation's contingent.

Speaking for the delegation, Sheikh Ali Bin Arabi, the Khalifa of Tijaniyya from Algeria, offered condolences to Tinubu over the loss of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, describing the late cleric as a significant religious leader. He also pointed to the deep ties between Nigeria and Algeria, noting their shared social and economic interests.

"We will continue to pray for the sustenance of the spiritual relationship between Nigeria and Algeria," Sheikh Ali said.

Furthermore, he prayed for "peace and love in Nigeria, physical and spiritual health" for President Tinubu.

Tinubu pays tribute to Dahiru Bauchi

In his response, Tinubu thanked the delegation for the visit and spoke warmly about the late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

"We miss our father, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. He was a beloved father and a great leader," the president said.

Tinubu also praised the Tijaniyya Movement for the work it continues to do in spreading Islam across the continent and beyond.

"I respect you for what you are doing for Islam across Africa and the whole world. May God continue to guide you," he added.

Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, who served as the leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic organisation in Nigeria, died on November 26, 2025. He was 98 years old.

President Bola Tinubu thanks the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide during a condolence visit over the death of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Watch an X video below showing President Tinubu's message to the Supreme Council of Tijaniyya Worldwide delegation:

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Prophecy predicts surprise outcome for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Elijah released a fresh message, saying President Tinubu may not have an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, made the prophecy in a YouTube video seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Prophet Elijah, who describes himself as the “Major Prophet of God,” said some allies would “disappoint” President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng