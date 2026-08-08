The Sultan of Sokoto launched the EasyZakat app at a ceremony in Abuja attended by scholars, officials and diplomats

The app was developed by the Ummah Zakat Foundation to bring transparency and accountability to Zakat administration in Nigeria

The event also saw the inauguration of the foundation's Board of Trustees, with stakeholders linking tech-driven Zakat to poverty reduction

The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has launched the EasyZakat app, a digital platform built to strengthen transparency and accountability in how Zakat is collected and distributed across Nigeria.

The app is a product of the Ummah Zakat Foundation (UZF). Because the Sultan could not attend in person, the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Usman Chindo Yamusa III, represented him at the unveiling ceremony held in Abuja.

The EasyZakat app was launched in Abuja to enhance transparency in Zakat collection. Photo credit: @Ahmedaliyuskt

Source: Getty Images

The event drew Islamic scholars, government officials, development partners and members of the diplomatic community.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of the Ummah Zakat Foundation's Board of Trustees.

Why the foundation was established

Speaking on behalf of the Sultan, the Emir of Keffi said Zakat goes beyond a simple act of charity. He described it as a sacred religious duty and a mechanism for social justice, wealth redistribution and the protection of vulnerable people in society.

The Emir added that the Ummah Zakat Foundation was established at a critical moment, as it seeks to bring together Islamic principles and modern technology to improve both the administration and the real-world impact of Zakat, Daily Trust reported.

Stakeholders back technology-driven approach

Participants at the event described digital Zakat administration as a meaningful tool for addressing poverty, expanding social protection and supporting human capital development in Nigeria, Leadership reported.

The EasyZakat app was launched in Abuja by the Sultan of Sokoto. It aims to enhance transparency in Zakat administration across Nigeria. Photo credit: @MAlabidu

Source: Twitter

The inauguration of the foundation's Board of Trustees was seen as a step towards formalising the institution's governance structure and ensuring long-term accountability.

The EasyZakat app is intended to give donors greater confidence that their contributions reach those who need them, while also providing a structured channel for beneficiaries to access support under Islamic giving frameworks.

Significance of Zakat-ul-Fitr and how It is paid

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in Islam, Zakat-ul-Fitr, also known as Sadaqat-ul-Fitr or Zakat-ul-Fitrah, is a form of alms-giving which the religion considers required of every able Muslim at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The purpose of Zakat-ul-Fitr — which is an obligatory sunna (Prophet Muhammad's way of life and legal precedent) — is to enable poor people to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr happily.

Source: Legit.ng