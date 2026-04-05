No fewer than nine people were killed in a coordinated attack by armed herdsmen in Benue State's Agena community

Community markets and homes destroyed; several residents are missing following the pre-dawn assault

Governor Hycinth Alia condemned the deadly attack, warned against ongoing patterns of violence in the state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Suspected armed herdsmen have killed nine people in afresh attack on Agena community in Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen burnt down several houses, including the community market and food barns, during the deadly attack.

It was gathered that the coordinated attack left widespread destruction in the community.

As reported by Daily Trust, several persons are missing, and one individual is injured and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A resident said the attackers, numbering over 50, invaded the community while the residents were sleeping.

“People were fast asleep when the attackers sneaked into the community around 5am and began setting houses and the market ablaze.

“As residents woke up and attempted to flee, the gunmen opened fire on them, killing innocent people without provocation. So far, nine corpses have been recovered, but we fear the number may rise as many persons are still missing and unaccounted for.

“It is a sad Easter for our people who were preparing for the celebrations before this tragedy struck.”

Governor Hyacinth Alia strongly condemned the deadly herdsmen attack on the peace-loving people.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, made this known in a statement issued after the herdsmen attack.

“What appears to be a pattern of calculated and selective attacks in parts of the state, stressing that such acts of terror, though increasingly complex, will not be allowed to persist.”

Easter: Terrorists storm churches, kill 7

Recall that terrorists attacked two churches, killing at least seven people and abducting several others in Ariko, Kaduna State.

Residents reported that attackers operated for an extended period, exploiting poor telecommunications and security gaps in the community.

The assault came two months after a similar incident in Kurmin Wali, reigniting concerns over rural security in Southern Kaduna.

Read more stories on herdsmen's killing:

Herdsmen kill ex-house of assembly candidate, 4 others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that suspected armed herdsmen killed five, including former PDP candidate Igbabe Ochi, in an ambush in Benue State.

The attack occurred early morning after community patrols ended, leaving residents devastated and fearful.

Local leaders urge government action as insecurity in Benue State escalates amidst ongoing violence.

Source: Legit.ng