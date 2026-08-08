Annie Idibia shared a carousel post comparing an engagement ring to a mousetrap and a bear trap, sparking widespread reactions online

The post surfaced the same day reports emerged of a confrontation between her estranged husband 2Baba and his new wife Natasha at an Abuja event

Fans flooded the comments with divided opinions, with some defending Annie and others accusing her of misleading the younger generation

Annie Idibia, actress and estranged wife of Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, known as 2Baba, has set social media ablaze with a cryptic Instagram carousel post that drew an unmistakable comparison between an engagement ring and animal traps.

The post, shared today, featured three images placed side by side under the caption "SAME IDEA, DIFFERENT DESIGNS": a mousetrap, a bear/leg-hold trap, and a diamond engagement ring in a box.

Annie Idibia sparks reactions with cryptic post amid reported 2Baba and Natasha fight. Credit: @annieidibia, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

The implication was clear: to Annie, marriage is a trap. The timing made the post impossible to ignore.

2Baba and Natasha's Abuja Confrontation

Earlier on Friday night, reports emerged of a heated confrontation involving 2Baba and his estranged wife Natasha Oasawaru at the grand opening of 90s Lounge in Abuja, where the singer had been billed to perform at Faze's event.

A senior member of 2Baba's management team alleged that Natasha arrived at the venue with security personnel and thugs, and that she and the men with her attempted to abduct the singer.

The source also confirmed that 2Baba and Natasha had been separated for more than two months at the time of the incident. Natasha's account of events was not available as of press time.

It was against this backdrop that Annie's post landed, and fans were quick to connect the dots.

See Annie Iidbia's Instagram post below:

Fans React to Annie's Post

The reactions poured in fast, ranging from humour to sharp criticism.

@_di.m.ma wrote:

"Shiloh go still full with unmarried people that wanna taste the trap Omoooorrr may we marry right ooo God abeg 😔😔"

@iamkingdinero1 commented:

"🤦🏾🤦🏾 This woman no ready to move on the way I Dey see this matter she no even mind re marry 2 face, but what do I know? 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@officialtedi_wealth observed:

"In life, Be careful who you date and marry, the biggest prison is a home without peace."

@telitub_zz offered a more measured take:

"Leave her alone.. That's how marriage was to her.. She's entitled to her opinion. Everyone's definition of it is according to what they lived/believe."

@amyy_beke admitted:

"Una come dey make this marriage thing fear me 😂"

@hhydx.f was more critical:

"lol 😂 when the marriage dey sweet it's not a trap but when issues arise it's a trap. All this celeb just dey mislead this generation. If you don't have mind of your own, you'll be influenced and that will cause you problems."

@i.tochii added with a laugh:

"Watch all them 'I will marry once and I will marry right' comments in 123…😂"

Annie Idibia drops intriguing message as reported 2Baba and Natasha fight dominates headlines. Credit: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng