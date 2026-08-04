The Nigeria Police Force has reaffirmed that the Ajiran murders case remains before a competent court and must be allowed to proceed without media interference

This was in response to allegations made by social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse (VeryDarkMan) against AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh

The Force said the criminal case referenced in the public commentary is being prosecuted following legal advice from the DPP, adding that the matter was now sub judice and subject to judicial determination

Abuja, FCT - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday, August 4, reaffirmed that the criminal case linked to the Ajiran murders remains before a court of competent jurisdiction and should be allowed to proceed without interference from public campaigns or media commentary.

The position was contained in a statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, following weeks of public allegations by social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), against Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Olohundare Moshood Jimoh of Zone 2, Lagos.

AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh says the Ajiran murders case should be resolved through the courts as the Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to due process and internal accountability.

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The police said the case referenced in the public commentary had been investigated and prosecuted following legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), adding that the matter was now sub judice and subject to judicial determination.

"The Force will neither conduct the trial in the media nor permit public campaigns to determine the outcome of proceedings already before the courts," the statement said.

AIG Jimoh declines social media exchanges

The police statement followed comments made by Jimoh, who recently broke his silence over the allegations against him.

The senior officer said he would not engage in public arguments on social media over a matter already pending before the courts. Instead, he urged anyone with evidence of professional misconduct or corruption against him to present it through the appropriate legal process rather than through public commentary.

Internal review underway

The police also disclosed that, independently of the criminal proceedings, the Assistant Inspector-General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) had invited Jimoh for questioning as part of the Force's internal accountability process.

Separately, the FCID in Abuja issued a formal invitation dated July 30 to Otse, asking him to appear before investigators and substantiate allegations he had made publicly against the police officer.

According to the statement, both actions demonstrate the Force's commitment to investigating credible allegations against its personnel through established disciplinary procedures, regardless of the officer's rank or the complainant's public profile.

Police cite due process

The Force said disciplinary proceedings within the police are governed by the Nigerian Constitution, the Police Act 2020, Police Regulations, Force Orders and other administrative procedures that apply equally to all officers.

While acknowledging Nigerians' constitutional right to freedom of expression and to demand accountability from public institutions, the police said those rights do not extend to defamation or the circulation of unverified allegations intended to influence disciplinary or judicial outcomes.

"Allegations must be formally submitted, investigated and objectively assessed. Any officer found culpable following investigation will face sanctions in accordance with the law," the statement said.

It added that where allegations are found to be false and deliberately intended to damage the reputation of an officer or the institution, the Force reserves the right to seek legal remedies.

Police urge cooperation

The Force called on Otse to honour the FCID invitation and cooperate with investigators while allowing the separate criminal proceedings before the court to run their course.

It said complaints against police officers should be pursued through recognised oversight and complaint mechanisms rather than public campaigns.

"The Nigeria Police Force remains an institution founded on law, discipline and accountability. No officer is above the law, and no genuine complaint is ignored, nor will any officer be sanctioned outside the procedures the law prescribes," the statement said.

Group Reacts to VDM's Social Media Attacks on AIG Jimoh

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a security advocacy group, the Coalition for Security Awareness and National Stability (CSANS), publicly condemned what it called a deliberate campaign of defamation by VeryDarkMan (VDM), targeting AIG Jimoh Moshood.

The statement, signed by the group's National Coordinator, Comrade Ibrahim Musa, on Wednesday, July 29, in Abuja, described the attacks as reckless and malicious, warning that they risk eroding public trust in Nigeria's security institutions.

Source: Legit.ng