Ambassador Maureen Tamuno calls for stronger policies to empower women in finance and leadership

Ghana's Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo urges funding for women-focused legislation and economic participation

FCT Minister Dr. Mariya Mahmoud pledges support for women-owned businesses to boost economic growth

The Group Managing Director of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL), Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, has called for stronger policies and partnerships to give women greater access to finance, investment opportunities, markets and leadership positions.

Tamuno made the call at the closing session of the 2026 Abuja Business and Investment Expo (ABIE 3.0), where the final day was dedicated to Women’s Impact Day under the theme, “Shaping the Future: Her Voice, Her Vision, Her Legacy.”

Maureen Tamuno demands women's empowerment at Abuja Business and Investment Expo Credit: Novatis

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She said women are critical drivers of economic transformation and enterprise development, urging governments, development partners and the private sector to move beyond gender-inclusion commitments and implement practical measures that expand opportunities for women-led businesses.

According to Tamuno, empowering women is no longer simply a social responsibility but an economic necessity capable of boosting productivity, strengthening communities and supporting sustainable development.

“Our theme reminds us that inclusive development cannot be achieved without empowering women to lead, innovate, invest and create lasting change,” she said.

Ghanaian official demands funding for women-focused laws

Delivering the keynote address, Ghana’s Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) and former Minister of Gender, Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo, challenged African governments to back progressive legislation with adequate funding.

She said many African countries have introduced reforms covering land ownership, maternal healthcare, childcare and women’s empowerment, but inadequate funding has limited their impact.

“Please fund the laws that you sign,” Bampoe-Addo said, urging governments to invest in childcare, maternal health and land reforms that can remove barriers to women’s economic participation.

She also called on civil society organisations to help connect women operating in the informal economy with banks, government agencies and business support programmes.

Bampoe-Addo further advocated easier cross-border movement for women traders, saying the removal of trade barriers would help advance the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and unlock new opportunities for women entrepreneurs.

FCT pledges support for women-owned businesses

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said investing in women-owned businesses would generate significant economic returns through job creation, innovation and stronger household incomes.

She reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business through infrastructure development, business-friendly reforms and policies that encourage private-sector investment.

Reviewing ABIE 3.0, Tamuno said the three-day expo had strengthened Abuja’s profile as an emerging investment destination by facilitating strategic partnerships, investment discussions and enterprise development.

Tamuno unveils women's power, demands access to finance and support. Credit: Novatis

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She added that the expo showcased investment opportunities across the FCT and facilitated the signing of Memoranda of Understanding expected to attract fresh investment and support sustainable economic growth.

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Experts urge more Finance, tech access at Abuja Expo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the event, which was held at the President Bola Tinubu International Conference Centre, ended with a consensus that women’s economic empowerment is crucial to driving inclusive growth, innovation, and national development.

Participants at the three-day international summit urged investors and policymakers to redefine investment priorities and recognise women as pivotal to Africa’s transformation.

They stressed that investing in women is not an act of charity but a strategic move for sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng