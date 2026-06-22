Suspected hoodlums shot dead 14-year-old Ezekiel Olapade in Osun State during a political-related attack

Eyewitnesses reported that victims were not the intended targets amidst chaotic scene at local palm wine joint

Police are investigating the attack led by notorious thug Saheed, known as 'Tanfeani', currently at large

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State - Suspected hoodlums allegely shot dead 14-year-old boy, Ezekiel Olapade, and another person sustained gunshot injuries near the entrance of the Irepodun Local Government Secretariat in Ilobu, Osun State.

The injured person was rushed to a hospital for treatment on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred near a palm wine joint owned by the deceased’s mother.

As reported by The Punch, eyewitnesses said the assailants were allegedly led by a notorious thug identified as Saheed, popularly known as “Tanfeani.”

Eyewitnesses said the assailants were attempting to enter the council secretariat when they spotted a man wearing a cap in the colour of a particular political party at the palm wine joint.

The sources said the gunmen then advanced towards the spot, firing shots indiscriminately and causing patrons to flee for safety.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Olapade was not the intended target of the attack.

The eyewitness said everybody around the area ran in different directions.

“We were all relaxing there when the incident happened. As soon as we saw the armed men advancing towards us, everybody started running. They were shooting in our direction. In the confusion, Ezekiel was hit by a bullet and died on the spot.

“The other man who was shot survived. He was the one wearing the political party-coloured cap. The deceased was the son of the owner of the drinking joint.”

The state police spokesperson, SP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the suspected attackers were led by Saheed, alias Tanfeani.

Ojelabi said Tanfeani and his accomplices are still at large, and the police are making efforts to arrest them.

He disclosed that investigations into the attack had commenced.

“One Saheed, also known as Tanfeani, came with other thugs and started shooting. In the process, a bullet hit Ezekiel Olapade, aged 14, and he died on the spot.

“Another person, whose identity is yet to be established, was also hit by a bullet and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

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Source: Legit.ng