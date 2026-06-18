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Senator Shehu Sani Gets New Appointment, Details Emerge
Nigeria

Senator Shehu Sani Gets New Appointment, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • The Franco British International University, Kaduna, has appointed Senator Shehu Sani as its Chancellor
  • Senator Sani vowed to elevate academic standards and achieve noble goals for the institution
  • Nigerians took to social media to express their congratulatory messages and support for Sani's new role

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Senator Shehu Sani has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Franco British International University, Kaduna.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna Central Senatorial candidate for the 2027 election described his appointment as a great honor.

Senator Shehu Sani announces new appointment
Franco British International University appoints Senator Shehu Sani as Chancelloor. Photo credit: @ShehuSani
Source: Facebook

Sani promised to work towards sustaining and elevating the university highest academic reputation and standards.

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This was disclosed in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

The APC chieftain also vowed to strengthen the institution to achieve its noble goals.

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“It’s a great honor to be appointed as the Chancellor of the Franco British International University. We shall work towards sustaining and elevating it’s highest academic reputation and standards, and strengthening the institution to achieve its noble goals.”

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani gets appointment

@bey_monsour

Congratulations Sir. Well deserved honour. May Allah bless it for you.

@alertafeez

Congratulations Chancellor. Where is the University located?

@OyinWith

Congratulations Distinguished. Very well deserved.

@GodwinOnahOkewu

Distinguished Sen. Sir, Congratulations on your appointment as the VC of the Franco British International University. May the Almighty God guide you in this journey. Regards.

@adeadeyinka100

Congratulations sir. Wishing you great success in upholding excellence and leading the university to even greater achievements.

@Iam_Ogt

Congratulations on the appointment. Leadership at this level is not just honor—it’s responsibility to sustain excellence and raise standards even higher.

@z_danmisira

Huge congratulations on this well-deserved appointment!. A brilliant milestone. Looking forward to seeing how the university thrives and expands its impact under your leadership.

@adeadeyinka100

Congratulations sir. Wishing you great success in upholding excellence and leading the university to even greater achievements.

@ChifeObi

No serious higher institution will appoint someone with zero principle and integrity like a transistor radio senator as a Chancellor.

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Nigerians react as Shehu Sani gets new appointment ahead of 2027 election
Senator Shehu Sani is the new Chancellor of Franco British International University, Kaduna. Photo credit: @ShehuSani
Source: Facebook

How Shehu Sani won APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Senator Sani won the APC primary for Kaduna Central through direct election.

The former federal lawmaker said Governor Uba Sani initiated the direct primary after consensus failure among aspirants.

Sani urged unity among party members for future developmental strides in Kaduna State.

Read more stories on Shehu Sani:

Shehu Sani reacts to ADC primaries result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Sani commented on the rejection of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential primaries results by Rotimi Amaechi.

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Mohammed Hayatudeen also announced a boycott of the election results collation amid political tensions

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to Peter Obi's foresight and political manoeuvres.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Shehu SaniKaduna State
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