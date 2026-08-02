Victor Osimhen scored Galatasaray's opening goal in a six-goal pre-season thriller against Rennes on Friday

Esteban Lepaul completed a hat-trick to put Rennes ahead before Galatasaray rescued a draw in the dying minutes

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke to GS TV after the match, addressing his side's performance

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said he is satisfied with his players' effort after his side fought back from a losing position to earn a 3-3 draw against French club Rennes in a pre-season friendly.

Victor Osimhen gave Galatasaray the lead in the 18th minute, with Gabriel Sara providing the assist, but Rennes forward Esteban Lepaul levelled before half-time to make it 1-1 at the break.

Victor Osimhen scored for Galatasaray against Rennes. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Sara turned scorer early in the second half to restore Galatasaray's advantage, only for Lepaul to equalise once more and then complete a hat-trick to put the French side ahead.

The Turkish champions appeared set for a third consecutive pre-season defeat before Baris Alper Yilmaz converted a penalty in the final minute to secure the draw.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray draw

Speaking to GS TV after the game, Buruk acknowledged the encouraging signs he has seen from his squad heading into the new campaign.

“I'm pleased with my players' effort. They played the game like a real match. I was happy with the desire, concentration, and passion of the starting eleven,” he said.

He also addressed the drop in tempo that came with substitutions, framing it as a natural part of pre-season management rather than a cause for concern.

“Of course, the tempo of the game can change from time to time with player substitutions. However, overall, I'm satisfied with the desire and effort of the players on the field. This will lead us to a more successful season,” he added.

Galatasaray will round off their pre-season preparations with a match against Spanish club Villarreal on August 8 at Rams Park. They then begin their title defence in the Turkish Süper Lig against Corum on August 14.

Osimhen set to stay at Galatasaray

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray hinted at Victor Osimhen’s future after their recent decision in the summer transfer market.

The Turkish Super League champions rejected a player plus cash from Arsenal for the Nigerian forward after the Gunners pitched Viktor Gyokeres.

Source: Legit.ng