Ohanaeze Ndigbo commemorated the 60th anniversary of the deaths of Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi and Lieutenant Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi

The Igbo apex organisation described the two military officers as enduring symbols of courage, loyalty and national unity

Ohanaeze's President-General Azuta Mbata called on Nigerians to embrace patriotism and fairness in honour of the fallen leaders

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has marked the 60th anniversary of the killing of Nigeria's first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, and the old Western Region Military Governor, Lieutenant Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi, calling their shared fate one of the most compelling examples of patriotism in the country's history.

The Igbo apex organisation issued the tribute through its global spokesman, Ezechi Chukwu, in a statement released on Wednesday, July 29, in Enugu.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo commemorates the 60th anniversary of Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi and Lieutenant Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi’s deaths. Photo credit: Norman

Source: UGC

Deaths that crossed ethnic lines

Both officers were abducted from Government House in Ibadan during the counter-coup of July 29, 1966, and were later killed near Iwo in what is now Osun State. Fajuyi, who was hosting Aguiyi-Ironsi, refused to abandon his Commander-in-Chief despite the threat to his own life, a decision Ohanaeze described as one of the finest acts of selfless leadership in Nigeria's history, Premium Times reported.

Chukwu said the bond between the two men cut across ethnic, religious and political lines, offering a lasting lesson on duty, honour and integrity.

A call to present

President-General Azuta Mbata, quoted in the statement, said the memories of both men should push Nigerians, particularly those in leadership, to prioritise justice, equity and national reconciliation.

"Their memories remind us that patriotism is measured not by words but by sacrifice. They stood for duty, honour and the ideal of one united Nigeria founded on justice and mutual respect," Mbata said.

He added:

"Their friendship and shared fate remain a powerful lesson that our diversity should be our greatest strength, not a source of division. As we honour their memories today, we call on all Nigerians, especially those in positions of leadership, to embrace courage, fairness, equity and selfless service as the enduring pillars of nation-building."

Ohanaeze said the most meaningful tribute Nigerians could offer both men was the creation of a country where every citizen enjoyed equal dignity, opportunity and protection under the law, Vanguard reported.

The organisation also urged Nigerians, regardless of ethnic or religious background, to reject violence and intolerance and instead pursue dialogue, peaceful coexistence and constitutional democracy.

Civil war: Northern governor apologises to Igbos

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang formally apologised to the Igbo community over the state's involvement in the Nigerian Civil War, telling leaders gathered in Jos that Plateau people were manipulated into taking part in the conflict.

The governor described the Igbo community as an essential part of Plateau's development, crediting them with significant contributions to the state's economy since the war ended.

Source: Legit.ng