Former Senator Shehu Sani has dismissed the growing support for Peter Obi as mere “drama” rooted in tribal sentiments

Speaking on The Honest Bunch Podcast , Sani argued that Nigeria’s opposition and ruling party share the same ideology

He predicted that President Bola Tinubu will secure re-election in the 2027 polls, despite rising opposition voices

Comrade Shehu Sani, a former Senator representing Kaduna Central and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the support for former presidential candidate Peter Obi as a ‘drama’ driven by tribal sentiments.

He insisted that President Bola Tinubu will be re-elected in the 2027 elections.

Shehu Sani dismisses Peter Obi’s support as tribal drama in Nigerian politics. Photo credit: ShehuSani/x

Source: Twitter

Comments on The Honest Bunch Podcast

Sani made these remarks during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, where he appeared alongside human rights activist Deji Adeyanju. The discussion centred on Nigeria’s leadership and the state of the nation.

While defending the APC-led government, Sani said:

“The support for Peter Obi is drama, many of those supporting him and those who come from his ethnic background. If Obi becomes the President of Nigeria today, nothing changes, everything remains the same.”

Opposition and ruling party similarities

Sani argued that the opposition is not different from the ruling party, stressing that Nigerians are being misled by recycled narratives. He suggested that most political leaders share similar ideological perspectives.

He further explained:

“Obi, Obasanjo, Atiku, and Tinubu are people who come from the same ideological perspective. They are people who share the same political thinking. Tinubu will win the 2027 elections; the choice we have is between Satan and the devil.”

Sani’s remarks highlight his belief that Nigeria’s political landscape is dominated by leaders with similar ideologies, and he predicts continuity under President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Who is Shehu Sani?

Shehu Sani, born on October 29, 1967, in Kaduna State, is a Nigerian politician, activist, author, and poet. He studied at Kaduna Polytechnic, where his involvement in student unionism sparked his passion for human rights and democracy. Sani became a prominent voice against military rule, enduring arrests for his activism.

In 2015, he was elected Senator for Kaduna Central under the All Progressives Congress (APC), serving until 2019. During his tenure, he chaired the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts. Known as “Comrade,” Sani continues to be an outspoken critic, writer, and advocate for social justice in Nigeria.

Political leaders in Nigeria present recycled narratives, argues Shehu Sani. Photo credit: ShehuSani/x

Source: Twitter

Tinubu will secure landslide victory in North

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure a landslide victory across Northern Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on the Mic On Podcast, Mr Sani projected that the president would enjoy overwhelming electoral support in the region, particularly in Kaduna State. The former lawmaker revealed that efforts are already underway to ensure President Tinubu garners the highest number of votes from the North, with Kaduna expected to play a leading role.

Mr Sani attributed the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in parts of the North to challenges that existed at the time. He noted that the situation has since improved, particularly with leadership changes in Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng