The Good Governance Advocates Without Borders announced plans to hold non-partisan rallies in Abuja, Lagos and other major cities to commend President Bola Tinubu

The group, led by convener Charles Onoja, said the rallies are part of a 'Thank You Asiwaju on Security' initiative targeting improvements in Nigeria's security landscape

Onoja cited military successes in the North-East, crude oil theft crackdowns in the Niger Delta and kidnap rescues in the North-West as the basis for the planned events

A civil society group, the Good Governance Advocates Without Borders, has announced plans to hold a series of rallies across Abuja, Lagos and other major Nigerian cities to publicly commend President Bola Tinubu for what the group described as measurable progress in tackling insecurity across the country.

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, August 2, the group's convener, Charles Onoja, disclosed the plans, saying the initiative was conceived to celebrate the dedication of Nigerian security personnel and to encourage continued investment in the country's defence architecture.

A pro-Tinubu group announces move to hold rallies at different states to commend Tinubu’s stride on national security. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Onoja said the rallies, which he described as strictly non-partisan, are expected to draw participants from diverse backgrounds, united by a common interest in supporting efforts to make Nigeria safer.

"Thank you Asiwaju on security " initiative

The initiative, which the group branded the "Thank You Asiwaju on Security" campaign, is anchored on what it identified as recent operational gains by the Nigerian military and other security agencies.

Among the successes cited are the neutralisation of terrorist commanders in the North-East, the dismantling of illegal crude oil refining camps in the Niger Delta and the disruption of kidnapping networks operating in the North-West.

"The decision to organise these rallies is informed by the remarkable improvements we have witnessed in the nation's security environment. Under President Bola Tinubu's leadership, our armed forces have recorded major operational successes, including the neutralisation of notorious terrorist commanders and the rescue of several kidnapped victims, particularly in the North-East," the statement read.

Onoja also pointed to improved intelligence sharing, greater collaboration among security agencies and the procurement of modern military equipment as factors that had strengthened ongoing operations against criminal groups.

Communities to share testimonies at rallies

The group said communities in areas where military operations had helped restore peace would be given a platform during the rallies to speak about how the security interventions had affected their daily lives and local economies.

"Security is beyond politics. Every Nigerian benefits when communities are safer and businesses can thrive without fear. Our rallies are intended to appreciate the commitment of our security forces and to encourage continued support for policies that strengthen national security," Onoja said.

He also paid tribute to military and security personnel, saying:

"We stand in solidarity with the brave men and women in uniform whose unwavering commitment continues to safeguard our nation. Their resilience and dedication have brought renewed hope to millions of Nigerians."

The group urged Nigerians across political divides to support ongoing security efforts, arguing that lasting peace is essential to attracting investment and driving national development.

Recent months have seen sustained military operations targeting insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and oil thieves in several parts of the country, with security agencies reporting the elimination of criminal leaders, the recovery of weapons and the destruction of criminal hideouts, though security challenges continue in parts of the country.

Source: Legit.ng