Former Senator Shehu Sani has voiced strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 elections

He believes Kaduna will play a leading role in delivering Northern votes for the president

Sani says past setbacks have been addressed, with improved unity now shaping the political landscape

Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central, has expressed strong confidence that President Bola Tinubu will secure a landslide victory across Northern Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during an interview on the Mic On Podcast, Mr Sani projected that the president would enjoy overwhelming electoral support in the region, particularly in Kaduna State.

Shehu Sani predicts Tinubu victory in Northern Nigeria elections. Photo credit: ShehuSani/x

Source: Getty Images

Kaduna expected to lead Northern votes

The former lawmaker revealed that efforts are already underway to ensure President Tinubu garners the highest number of votes from the North, with Kaduna expected to play a leading role.

“President Tinubu will win by a very wide margin, especially for those of us in Kaduna. We are working towards making sure that he has the highest votes in the Northern part of Nigeria,” he said.

Lessons from 2023 election challenges

Mr Sani attributed the outcome of the 2023 presidential election in parts of the North to challenges that existed at the time. He noted that the situation has since improved, particularly with leadership changes in Kaduna.

“It was a setback in the last election because of the issues that existed at that time, but now we have a governor who is able to unite the Northern and Southern parts of Kaduna,” he added.

With renewed political strategies and improved unity in Kaduna, Mr Sani believes President Tinubu is positioned to achieve a decisive victory in Northern Nigeria during the 2027 polls.

About Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani is a Nigerian politician, author, and human rights activist. He represented Kaduna Central in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) before later joining the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Known for his outspoken views, Sani has long been a critic of corruption and injustice, while also advocating for democracy and social reforms. Beyond politics, he is a writer and public commentator, often contributing to debates on governance and national unity.

His activism dates back to the military era, when he was involved in pro-democracy movements that challenged authoritarian rule in Nigeria.

Northern Nigeria shows strong support for President Tinubu. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu’s third term: Nigerian king makes prediction

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has suggested that many Nigerians could call for a constitutional amendment to allow President Bola Tinubu to serve beyond the current two-term limit.

Speaking on Sunday, March 29, 2026, in a message marking Tinubu’s 74th birthday, the monarch praised the President’s leadership and reforms.

According to PUNCH, the Oluwo highlighted several economic gains under Tinubu’s administration, including: Growth in Nigeria’s foreign reserves from about $1bn to between $49.5bn and $50.45bn as of late February/March 2026. Strengthened naira and improved economic indices. Structural reforms such as exchange rate unification, increased oil output, and higher foreign investment inflows.

Source: Legit.ng