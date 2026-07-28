Nnamdi Kanu signed a letter dated July 22 formally terminating Ifeanyi Ejiofor's role as his personal legal representative and IPOB's counsel

Kanu warned Ejiofor that confidential information acquired during his legal representation remains legally protected even after the dismissal

Ejiofor fired back, claiming Kanu had threatened him from prison and falsely accused him of having an affair with his wife

Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has put in writing the dismissal of his longtime lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a personally signed letter dated July 22.

The letter formalised an earlier verbal termination, which Kanu said had already taken effect. He wrote that Ejiofor had nonetheless continued to act, directly or indirectly, as legal representative for both himself and IPOB after that verbal notice, prompting the formal written confirmation.

Nnamdi Kanu has formally dismissed his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a letter dated July 22. Photo credit: @EjioforBar/@MaziNnamdiKanu

Source: Twitter

"Your engagement as my personal legal representative was previously terminated by me through direct verbal communication, upon which you ceased acting in that capacity. This letter serves, in part, as a formal written confirmation of that earlier termination," Kanu wrote.

Kanu strips Ejiofor of all authority

Kanu invoked his authority under the IPOB Code of Conduct, which he said vests exclusively in him the power to appoint or retain any legal representative for the organisation, Nation reported.

He declared that Ejiofor holds no authority, whether "implied, express, or ostensible," to act or speak on behalf of himself, his family, or IPOB from the date of the letter.

He further directed Ejiofor to stop making public statements linked to him or the group and to refrain from portraying himself as a legal representative in any forum, including courtrooms where he remains listed as counsel.

On the matter of confidential information, Kanu reminded Ejiofor that legally protected details acquired during the course of representation do not become disclosable simply because the professional relationship has ended.

He said recent developments had raised concerns about possible disclosure and that he reserves the right to pursue legal action if confidentiality is breached.

Ejiofor accuses Kanu of threats and false allegations

Ejiofor responded through a statement on his Facebook page, making a series of serious counter-allegations.

He claimed that Kanu had been threatening him from his Sokoto prison and had allegedly sent "foot soldiers to eliminate" him, though those attempts were said to have failed.

Ejiofor described as "the most reprehensible and utterly unfounded and defamatory allegation" Kanu's claim that he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Kanu's wife, saying he had never "contemplated, imagined or remotely considered" such a thing, Premium Times reported.

On the question of confidential information, Ejiofor argued that Kanu's repeated public attacks against him had already "fundamentally altered the circumstances surrounding professional confidentiality," since he may yet be forced to defend his reputation.

He stressed, however, that he had not yet chosen to disclose anything and remained guided by professional ethics.

"Let me, therefore, tell the daydreamer this: the time has not yet come for me to divulge professionally obtained information," Ejiofor wrote.

This is not the first time Ejiofor has faced dismissal from the case.

In June 2023, Kanu's younger brother, Kanunta Kanu, announced on X that both Ejiofor and Senior Advocate Mike Ozekhome had been dropped from the legal team handling matters before the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

US congressman demands release of Kanu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United States Congressman John James renewed his push for the release of Nnamdi Kanu on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, July 23, framing the IPOB leader's imprisonment as part of a wider crisis of religious persecution targeting Christians in Nigeria.

James, who represents Michigan, used his floor speech to draw attention to H.Res. 1321, a resolution he introduced on May 22, 2026, calling on Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu meet the country's constitutional obligations and international human rights standards.

The resolution is currently before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

Source: Legit.ng