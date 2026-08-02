Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho presented TikTok couple Peller and Jarvis with a mansion in Abuja's Life Camp as a wedding gift

The property, worth ₦400 million, sits near King Ochacho's Palace 7, a compound he plans to use for his 50th birthday celebration

The surprise gift came after Peller casually invited King Ochacho to his wedding during a chance meeting at another event

Peller and his new wife, Jarvis, received what may be one of the most extraordinary wedding gifts in recent Nigerian celebrity history: a mansion in Abuja valued at ₦400 million.

The lavish present came from King Ochacho, a billionaire businessman and real estate mogul whose full name is King Mohammed Odeh Adah.

A billionaire businessman surprised newlyweds Peller and Jarvis with a mansion worth hundreds of millions of naira. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

He made the announcement on August 1, 2026, at the couple's wedding ceremony, which drew a crowd of prominent faces including Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, socialite Cubana Chief Priest, Pretty Mike of Lagos, Geh Geh, and Fuji singer Sule Alao Malaika.

King Ochacho's reason for the generous gift

King Ochacho revealed that the decision to give such a grand gift came from his own children, who view Peller as a source of inspiration for their generation.

"I and my family left everything we were doing in Abuja to come for Peller, because Peller is an inspiration to them Ice King generation," he said. "So I robbed minds with my sons and I asked them, 'What can we do for Peller?' They said, 'Daddy, we want Peller to be staying close to Palace 7.'"

He explained that properties near his Palace 7, the venue he has set aside for his upcoming 50th birthday celebration, start at no less than ₦400 million.

Despite the price, his children insisted the couple deserved nothing less.

"So Peller, on behalf of my children, I am presenting a brand-new house for you, worth ₦400 million in Life Camp. Congratulations, Peller," King Ochacho declared.

Peller's emotional response

An overwhelmed Peller responded with warmth and gratitude, recalling that his initial invitation to King Ochacho was never meant to be taken seriously.

"When I met you at Soso's wedding, I was jokingly inviting you to my wedding. I didn't know you would come, but you surprised me. Inside your surprise, another surprise still come dey inside. Mr. Ochacho, God bless you and your family. I love you guys so much…" he said.

Watch the video of King Ochacho gifting Peller and Jarvis a mansion at their wedding below:

Fans react as Peller and Jarvis receive house gift

The moment quickly circulated online, drawing wide reactions from fans who were visibly stunned by the gesture.

@Orielovely wrote:

"Wow! What a massive Grace. Nna, beautiful congratulations to you & your wife."

@Emmiultimate01 commented:

"Peller and Jarvis literally turned online banter into an Abuja mansion. You have to respect the run."

@purity061 said:

"This boy Grace for head like Gala even people way go school no see am collect."

@travelwithpi shared:

"Congratulations to Peller and Jarvis, their love will only grow stronger and stronger ❤️🌹"

@FrankwillsB added:

"If true, that's an unforgettable gesture. Wishing them a happy marriage and many years to enjoy it. ❤️🏡"

The couple's star-studded wedding became even more memorable after they received one of the most expensive gifts of the day. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis surprises guests with unusual name for Peller

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis surprised guests at her Lagos wedding when she publicly addressed her new husband, Peller, with playful names that escalated into the shocking phrase "womb shifter."

The groom, dressed in traditional attire, was visibly stunned as the crowd erupted, while Jarvis quickly tried to retract the remark.

The viral moment, captured on video, added to the couple’s reputation for unfiltered energy and strengthened their status as one of Nigeria’s most-watched digital love stories.

Source: Legit.ng