Cubana Chief Priest has opened up about his political ambition for Imo state, sharing the bold statement in a post on his Instagram page

The businessman compared his journey to that of a Cape Verde goalkeeper who became globally celebrated at 40 years old

His declaration has since triggered mixed reactions online, with some netizens cheering his determination while others raised questions about his intentions for the state

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, has declared his ambition to one day lead Imo State.

The celebrity barman made the statement on June 16 in a post shared on his Instagram page, drawing inspiration from the story of Cape Verde’s goalkeeper Vozinha, who gained global recognition at the age of 40 after appearing in a World Cup match.

Cubana Chief Priest causes a massive stir online after announcing his firm decision to take charge of Imo state in the near future. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/vozinha1

Source: Instagram

Chief Priest explained that the goalkeeper’s breakthrough was a reminder that dreams can come true at any stage in life, urging his followers to remain patient and persistent.

The nightlife personality used the footballer’s journey as an example of perseverance and faith in one’s process.

He wrote:

“@vozinha1 Cape Verde🇨🇻 Goalkeeper Blew Up At 40 With Just One World Cup Match Appearance, Na Who Give Up Lose, Keep Doing Your Thing, Never Give Up, Have Faith In Your Process & Keep Believing Yourself. Maybe Not Today, Maybe Not Tomorrow But One Thing Is Certain I Must Be In Charge Of Imo Someday. Only Time⏰ Will Tell. #CpNoSmall🥷🏾”

The post quickly attracted attention online, sparking mixed reactions among social media users.

While some praised his confidence and determination, others questioned whether his ambition to govern Imo State was realistic.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Mixed reactions trail Cubana Chief Priest's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many Nigerians reacted differently to the post, with some hailing his determination and others questioning his readiness for such a role.

@deindeofficial joked:

"See this life ehn, try not to die. There is hope for the living"

@hypemachine1_ cheered:

"Determined mindset 💯 👏 it shall come to pass"

@adedamola1985 commented:

"You can see he has nothing good to offer for the poor ppl of imo state ..all he want is power to blow up and be in-charge"

@AfricanSon4All reacted:

"God forbid this guy to be my governor. Onto say men no Dey imo state again or what? It can never happen"

@paybakkofficial wrote:

"He is revealing his goals. His goals to lead intellectual people. No leadership experience, no passion for it. Just for him to double up his funds."

@ChiefPappy007 said:

"Yes maybe by rigging your way through it or when you start doing the right thing for your people. It's never too late"

@Kingkosec added:

"Unless they will impose you on imolites else it can never happen in a free and fair election."

Cubana Chief Priest vows to rule Imo state someday as he shares an inspiring football story about a goalkeeper. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/vozinha1

Source: Instagram

Chief Priest reacts to Governor Fubara's APC exit

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara withdrew from the APC governorship primary.

Reacting to the development, Cubana Chief Priest, who recently lost his House of Representatives ticket in the Imo APC primaries, shared his excitement on his Instagram story regarding the long-running political feud between Fubara and Nyesom Wike.

The celebrity barman declared that Wike won the intense rivalry because an agreement must be kept, viewing the governor's sudden primary withdrawal as a victory for the FCT Minister.

Source: Legit.ng