Friends, family members and the FULAFIA community gathered on Sunday to bury 400-level Chemistry student Habiba Ummi Lele

Habiba was shot dead by suspected armed robbers who opened fire on a vehicle returning from a graduation ceremony in Keffi

Her death followed the abduction of three other FULAFIA students from an off-campus hostel in Lafia the same weekend

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lafia, Nasarawa State - Friends, family members and members of the Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA) community on Sunday gathered for the funeral prayer of Habiba Ummi Lele, a 400-level Chemistry student shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Nasarawa State.

The back-to-back attacks on students in the area deepened security concerns.

Armed robbers kill final-year female student in Nasarawa State. Photo credit: Federal University of Lafia (FULAFIA)

Source: Facebook

Habiba was killed on Saturday, August 1, 2026, while travelling back to Lafia after attending a friend's graduation ceremony at the College of Health and Technology, Keffi.

As reported by Daily Trust, suspected armed robbers opened fire on the vehicle carrying her, and she died at the scene.

The funeral prayer was held at the residence of Hon. Hudu A. Hudu Kanje in Kanje, where community leaders, sympathisers and government officials came to pay their respects.

Among those present were the Executive Chairman of Awe Local Government Council, Hon. Umar Abubakar Dan'AKano, and the member representing Awe North Constituency, Hon. Hudu Kanje.

Outpouring of grief on social media

News of Habiba's death spread rapidly online, with many Nigerians expressing grief and frustration over the country's security situation.

On Facebook, Mujahid Saleh Saad wrote:

"We pray that Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, give her family, friends and the entire FULAFIA community the strength to bear this painful loss, and protect all travellers from harm."

Instagram user Stephiny Ugomma reflected on the steady stream of tragic news, saying, "To hear good news these days is by God's grace."

Tony Ocheni, writing on Facebook, made a stark comparison:

"The number of people being killed in Nigeria is higher than in countries that are fighting wars."

A user identified as The Quiet, also on Instagram, directed attention to Nasarawa State specifically, writing:

"The rising cases of armed robbery and kidnapping in Nasarawa State are becoming deeply alarming. How many more innocent lives must be lost before stronger action is taken?"

Second Nasarawa student attack within days

Habiba's killing came days after three 100-level FULAFIA students were abducted from Sure Leaders Lodge, an off-campus hostel in the Bukan Kwato area of Lafia. Gunmen stormed the lodge at about 8:45 p.m. on Saturday and forcefully took the students away.

The two incidents, occurring within the same weekend, have intensified pressure on security agencies and the Nasarawa State Government to improve protection for students on major roads and around student communities across the state.

As of the time this report was filed, no official statement had been issued regarding the robbery that claimed Habiba's life, and efforts to rescue the abducted students were said to be ongoing.

Another report @MujahidSSaad confirmed that the deceased was returning to Kanje after attending the sign-out celebration of Khadijat in Keffi when armed robbers attacked, leading to her tragic death.

Men sentenced to death for murder of DELSU student

Recall that a Delta High Court sentenced two men to death over the kidnapping and murder of a DELSU student.

The court acquitted one defendant while a long-running case linked to a suspected ritual killing reached a conclusion.

The judgment has drawn reactions as prosecutors described the verdict as long-awaited justice for the victim’s family.

Source: Legit.ng