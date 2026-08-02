Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele made a fresh prophecy about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, raising concerns about those around the Nigerian leader

The Lagos-based cleric claimed Tinubu's eyes have been spiritually covered, affecting how he responds to genuine counsel

Primate Ayodele warned that good advisers are being driven away from the president by purported bad people surrounding him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, August 2, issued a strong warning about President Bola Tinubu, claiming that the Nigerian leader is operating under a spiritual spell that is causing him to reject sound advice and push away well-meaning people.

Legit.ng reports that the cleric, who leads the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, stated that those closest to Tinubu are not acting in his best interest, and that the president's inability to heed good counsel will cost him dearly.

Primate Ayodele reacts to Cardinal Onaiyekan's comments on President Bola Tinubu and issues a fresh warning ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Peter4Nigeria, @primate_ayodele, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Ayodele said in a video shared online and titled 'Prophecy Alert':

"Tinubu, if you like, they advise you to do the right thing, don't do it. Those advising you, when you lose, your eyes will be opened.

"I said your eyes has been covered, with juju. They have cast spell on Tinubu's eyes. So, when you tell him, 'oga, this is not the right thing', he will hate you. Bad people will send all the good advisers away."

Juju is a traditional West African spiritual belief system and a physical magical charm or amulet.

Ayodele's warning to Tinubu

The cleric did not specify the exact issues he believed Tinubu was being wrongly guided on, but his tone suggested a broader concern about the direction of the president's leadership and the quality of counsel he is receiving.

Ayodele framed the situation as one where the president is actively turning against anyone offering honest guidance, leaving room for those with self-serving interests to dominate his inner circle.

He added that Tinubu would only realise the damage done after it is too late, warning that losing would be the moment his eyes are finally opened to the truth about those who surrounded him.

Ayodele backs Onaiyekan, cautions presidency

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele said the viral interview granted by John Onaiyekan, a cardinal, which has drawn the backlash of the Nigerian presidency, is in the best public interest. Ayodele added that the former archbishop of Abuja spoke for the dozens of households in the country affected by the “anger and hunger in the land”.

His words:

“By the election (2027 polls), you (Tinubu) will see people how they will show their grievances. Rice and money will not stop it. We are telling you to do the right thing.

“All these your surrogate aides will push you to fire. When fire burns you, you will be the only one to cry.”

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele has regularly made public pronouncements about Nigerian political leaders and has been a vocal voice on national affairs ahead of major elections.

Watch Primate Ayodele's prophecy in the full Facebook video below:

Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies

Atiku condemns presidency’s attack on bishops

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the presidency’s criticism of Cardinal Onaiyekan, describing it as an attack on one of Nigeria’s most respected moral institutions and a sign of the Tinubu administration’s growing intolerance of dissent.

Atiku also demanded an immediate and unreserved apology to Onaiyekan and the Catholic faithful, insisting that the presidency’s response to the cleric’s comments was “arrogant, disrespectful and unbecoming of a democratic government.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng