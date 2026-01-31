Former senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, warned Nigerians hiding in the US over deportation fears to return home voluntarily

The ex-lawmaker said attempts to evade ICE had worsened the situation for undocumented migrants

He noted that self-deporting Nigerians had understood the political reality under the Trump administration

Former Nigerian lawmaker and rights activist, Shehu Sani, has warned Nigerians in the United States who are reportedly going into hiding over fears of deportation to abandon what he described as a futile strategy and return home voluntarily.

Reacting to reports of increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity, Sani said attempts to evade authorities would only worsen the situation for undocumented migrants.

“The thousands of Nigerians reportedly going into hiding in the US out of fear of deportation by ICE should respect themselves and return home to avoid arrest.

“In a situation where sometimes even US citizens are not spared, hiding is not an option," he said.

Shehu Sani: ‘Self-deportation shows understanding of reality’

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth Senate, said via X, those choosing to leave the US on their own had correctly read the political climate and the determination of the current administration.

“Those who are self-deporting have read and understood the reality. Trump has three more years for everyone," he stated.

His comments come amid heightened anxiety among migrant communities following renewed enforcement actions linked to President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration posture.

Trump administration pushes mass deportations

President Trump has adopted a stringent stance on immigration, pledging to deport millions of undocumented migrants and to expand removals to third countries. As part of this strategy, the US government has reportedly opened talks with several African countries to accept deportees.

Ghana has emerged as one of the first African nations to publicly confirm cooperation with the United States.

In recent months, Washington has also deported five individuals to Eswatini and eight to South Sudan. Rwanda, meanwhile, received seven deportees in August after agreeing to accept up to 250 migrants from the US.

West African leaders under pressure

Pressure on African governments intensified on July 9, when President Trump hosted five West African leaders at the White House. According to sources quoted by Reuters, a major objective of the meeting was to persuade the leaders to accept deportees from third countries.

While Ghana’s President John Mahama was not present at the meeting, the broader regional push has sparked concern among migrant advocates, who warn that returnees may face safety, economic and social challenges.

Despite criticism from rights groups, the Trump administration has continued to pursue high-profile deportations, arguing that the policy serves as a deterrent to illegal immigration.

A public commentator, Light Usen, while reacting to the message of the former senator, in a telephone interview with Legit.ng, on Saturday, Janaury 31, said:

"Respect themselves and return to what, Distinguished? To the kidnapping on the Abuja-Kaduna road you always tweet about? Or to the looting by your colleagues that drove them away in the first place? It's easy to preach 'return home' when you have a Senatorial pension and security. They aren't 'hiding' from laws; they’re hiding from the failure of a country you helped lead"

