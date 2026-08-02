Kunle Afolayan took to social media to celebrate his younger brother Aremu Afolayan on his birthday with throwback and recent photos

The filmmaker called Aremu his 'troublesome twin' and offered a heartfelt prayer for him in the touching post

Aremu's playful response to his elder brother had fans in stitches, while many also noticed a striking family resemblance

Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has publicly celebrated his younger brother, actor Aremu Afolayan, in a warm birthday post that also signals a thaw in what had reportedly been a difficult period between the two siblings.

Kunle shared a carousel of photographs on social media, featuring sweet throwback images of the brothers as children alongside more recent pictures of them as grown men.

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan celebrates brother Aremu, shares childhood photos. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note in which the filmmaker called Aremu his "troublesome twin" and expressed gratitude to God for his brother's life, wrapping it up with a short prayer.

"My troublesome twin. I thank God for all he has done in your life. Forward ever. Happy birthday buddy," Kunle wrote.

Kunle Afolayan and Aremu's beef

The brothers had allegedly been at odds for some time, making the gesture all the more meaningful to fans who had been watching from the sidelines.

Kunle Afolayan celebrates brother Aremu on his birthday. Photo credit@kunleafo

Source: Instagram

Aremu's playful response

Aremu did not let the childhood photographs slide without a comeback. He reacted to the post by promising to pay his elder brother back "in his own coins" for digging up the old pictures, before affectionately addressing Kunle as "babyoo."

The brotherly exchange was light-hearted and gave followers a glimpse into the warm rapport the two seem to have rediscovered.

Here is the Instagram post made by Kunle Afolayan about his younger brother as he celebrates his birthday:

Fans react to the Afolayan Brothers' reunion

The post drew plenty of attention online, with many fans struck by the strong family resemblance visible across the photographs.

@seunobajolu commented:

"Omg your son looks a lot like his uncle… blood line sha. Aseyi Samodun wa pe laye, wa gbo wa to, pelu ifobale okan."

@withdeelaw wrote: "The resemblance between your son and your brother no be here oh."

@slaywit_chicempire asked:

"Pls who is the eldest among the 2 of them inbtw Happy birthday egbon Aremu"

@adeola.desh observed:

"He looks like the older version of dieko in the 2nd slide"

@atinuke_olajide noted:

"And @kunleafo in the 3rd slide looks just like their dad. Wow this picture just brought their dad face back. Baba Adelove! Happy birthday to you"

@greatademolaa reflected:

"Anger brings about hate and it destroys many things, forgiveness settles all, just a word (a am sorry) and the world comes together as one, you guys must have missed a lot during the times of quarrels."

Aremu Afolayan drags his lineage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian actor trended online after a video clip of him hurling insults at his extended family members went public.

Aremu, one of the younger brothers of ace movie producer Kunle Afolayan, was seen in the viral post laying heavy curses on his family for not buying him a car.

The Nollywood actor recently opened an automobile dealership for different types of vehicles at home and abroad.

Source: Legit.ng