TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis held their wedding on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in Lekki area of Lagos state

The ceremony drew celebrities, influencers, politicians, and content creators, capping off a week of pre-wedding events

The young couple had already completed their civil wedding in Lagos on July 29, days before the main event

Lekki, Lagos state - Nigerian TikTok stars Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis, held their main wedding on Saturday, August 1, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The ceremony quickly became one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis celebrated their wedding in Lekki, Lagos, with celebrities, influencers, politicians, and content creators in attendance on Saturday, August 1. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reports that on the morning of the ceremony, Peller shared a message on Instagram:

"Today, we become one. Two tribes, one love. Two families, one forever. A new chapter begins and forever starts now."

Who attended Peller and Jarvis' wedding?

Peller and Jarvis' wedding drew a wide gathering of their colleagues: entertainers, content creators and social media personalities. Among those who attended were internet personality Ghe Ghe, show host Nons Miraj, Nigerian artist Jo Blaq and social media influencer Papaya X.

Peller had earlier revealed that Fuji musician Sule Alao Malaika would perform at the celebration.

Pellers' wedding weeks in the making

The couple first confirmed the date through a cinematic video posted on their social media platforms, which ended with the inscription 'Jarvis and Peller 01-08-2026' and immediately attracted thousands of reactions from fans and fellow creators.

The journey to the altar began in Ghana in June 2026, when Peller proposed to Jarvis. The couple then completed their traditional wedding rites in Benin City, Edo state, before heading to Lagos for a civil wedding on July 29, just three days before the main ceremony.

Peller and Jarvis built their following on TikTok through visual content that regularly pull in thousands of views, making their union a major moment for Nigeria's growing creator community.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights three of the political figures who attended Peller and Jarvis' wedding:

1) Cubana Chief Priest

Imo-born Cubana Chief Priest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The socialite previously sought to represent his constituency (Orsu, Orlu, and Oru East) in the House of Representatives.

Cubana Chief Priest is also known to be an ally of Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

Watch Cubana Chief Priest's video from Peller's wedding, shared on X (formerly Twitter), below:

2) Eniola Badmus

Badmus, an actress, is affiliated with the APC and its youth wing.

In 2023, Badmus was recognised by the Award All Progressives Congress Stakeholders Forum (APCYSF) for the role she played during the last presidential election.

Badmus is the special assistant on social events and public hearing to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Watch Eniola Badmus' video as she sets out for Peller and Jarvis' wedding, shared on X, below:

3) Foluke Daramola

Actress and filmmaker Foluke Daramola is a card-carrying member of the APC.

In May, she declared her intention to contest the House of Representatives seat for Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency I on the platform of the APC.

Legit.ng could not independently verify whether Daramola secured the party's ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Watch the X video below showing Foluke Daramola arriving at Peller and Jarvis' wedding:

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Cubana Priest gifts Peller, Jarvis cash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chief Priest made a grand entrance at Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, arriving with bundles of cash that he gifted to the couple.

The flamboyant businessman later shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing pride in mentoring Peller and celebrating his transition into marriage.

Cubana Chief Priest described the wedding as proof that Peller had embraced his lessons, adding that finding a wife brings divine favour.

Source: Legit.ng