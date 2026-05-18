Senator Shehu Sani has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Kaduna Central, marking a significant political comeback

Sani polled 9,105 votes, defeating Yusuf Zailani and another aspirant in the APC primary

The former federal lawmaker's supporters expressed optimism for Sani's success in the upcoming 2027 general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Senator Shehu Sani has recorded a major political comeback as he secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Legit.ng reports that Sani announced that he has picked the form of the ruling APC to contest for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

Senator Shehu Sani secures APC ticket for Kaduna Central ahead of 2027 elections. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Sani emerged winner after defeating former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, and another aspirant in the APC senatorial primary conducted on Monday, May 18, 2026.

The former federal lawmaker polled 9,105 votes to secure the APC senatirial ticket for Kaduna Central.

The Returning Officer, Sameera Ibrahim, said Zailani secured 1,021 votes, while Shettima garnered 1,253 votes.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ibrahim made this known while announcing the results.

The victory marks a major political comeback for Sani, who is widely known for his activism and outspoken views on governance, democracy and social justice.

Sani previously represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly between 2015-2019.

The activist turned politician lost his re-election in the 2019 elections after his rift with the then-governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai.

The former senator’s supporters celebrated the victory shortly after the announcement of the results.

Sani’s supporters expressed confidence in his chances at the 2027 general election.

Back in the race: Sani secures APC ticket with 9,105 votes in Kaduna. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

Former governor clinches APC senatorial ticket

Recall that Mukhtar Ramalan Yero won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial ticket for Kaduna North.

Yero called for unity among members of the ruling party after his primary election victory on Monday, May 18, 2026.

Former Kaduna state governor vowed to represent the people of the senatorial district positively ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Read more similar stories on APC primaries:

Ogun governor emerges winner at APC senatorial primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun won the APC primary for Ogun East Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 elections.

Abiodun secured 75,560 votes in a primary held across nine local government areas.

The governor expressed gratitude to supporters, pledging to uphold their trust and confidence.

Source: Legit.ng