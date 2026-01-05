There has been an influx of suspected armed herdsmen and a large number of cows in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs)

Benue State - Tension rises following unusual movements by suspected armed herdsmen and a large number of cows in Logo and Gwer West Local Government Areas (LGAs)of Benue State.

The development has raised fresh security concerns across the border communities.

As reported by Vanguard, a local source said a large number of suspected armed herdsmen were sighted entering Tombo Council Ward from Awe and Keana LGAs of neighbouring Nasarawa State.

“They were crossing with a large number of cattle into the area from multiple directions.

“These movements have been ongoing since before the Christmas period and have now intensified. People are afraid because they are settling around forests and abandoned villages close to our communities.”

Residents said the continued presence of the armed men had triggered panic.

Many residents have been forced to restrict movement and disrupt social and economic activities within the Tombo Council Ward.

Unconfirmed claims have it that some of the individuals may be fleeing security operations or terrorist activities in other regions, possibly linked to recent US precision airstrikes.

Community members appealed to security agencies to urgently deploy additional personnel to the areas.

They noted that the Tombo Council Ward shares borders with Nasarawa and Taraba States, routes often used by criminal elements.

“We are appealing to the authorities to act fast before the situation escalates. Our safety and livelihoods are already under threat.”

Similarly, residents reported the movement of suspected armed herdsmen around the Tse Ati community in Mbabuande, Gwer West LGA, on Monday, January 5, 2025.

According to a community leader, the armed men were sighted in significant numbers.

The leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the movement has sparked anxiety and prompted calls for increased vigilance.

“There has been no attack yet, but the signs are disturbing. We want security agencies to step in early to prevent a breakdown of law and order in our communities.”

