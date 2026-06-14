Nigeria's defence minister revealed that plans are ongoing to embed social media influencers with troops for firsthand security insights

Protests led by activist VeryDarMan erupted in Abuja, demanding effective government action against escalating insecurity and kidnappings

Troops from the United States are in Nigeria, signalling obvious foreign intervention in the ongoing security crises

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counter-insurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Christopher Musa, minister of defence, has said the current administration is making deliberate efforts to include selected social media influencers in military operations across conflict-affected regions of Nigeria, enabling them to gain firsthand insight into the challenges and realities faced by troops on the frontlines.

The minister disclosed this at the Nigerian People’s Strategic Conference (NPSC) and Defence Exhibition 2026 held on Saturday, June 13, in Abuja, where he argued that contemporary security challenges can no longer be addressed through military operations alone.

Musa says the government plans to involve certain social media activists in military operations to expose them to frontline realities of Nigeria’s security challenges. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Voice of Nigeria also highlighted Musa's presence and presentation at the event.

'Influencers may join troops' - Musa

General Musa emphasised that terrorism has become an increasingly complex threat requiring collective national action.

He said:

“I've seen of recent a lot of social media giants going around trying to raise protests. Nobody is stopping anyone from protesting. But we should always remember the unintended consequences because you do that, distance might be hijacked, and people might be injured or killed.

“We are making efforts to see that we provide avenues for some of these media experts to be embedded with our troops when they are going on operation in the northeast, in the northwest, in the north central, so that they have a feel of what the troops go through and the challenges ahead. Maybe they will have a better understanding.”

General Musa's trending video can be watched below via the X post:

Insecurity in Nigeria:VeryDarkMan leads protest

On Thursday, June 11, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Abuja, led by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), to demand government action against purported worsening insecurity, kidnappings and economic hardship across the country.

Per Daily Trust, the demonstrators marched through parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), chanting slogans such as “Terrorists Must Go,” “Kidnappers Must Go”, and “Bandits Must Go,” while accusing the government of failing to adequately protect lives and property despite huge security spending.

VeryDarkMan leads protests in Abuja over rising insecurity in Nigeria, calling attention to growing safety concerns across affected communities. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The protest, which followed earlier demonstrations, attracted youths, civil society groups and other supporters.

VDM and General Musa appear to share a cordial relationship. The activist held a private meeting with Musa on December 19, 2025, following a reported invitation from the military. The pair met again at the ministry of defence in May 2026.

VeryDarkMan's post about the May 2026 meeting can be seen below via an Instagram post:

Insecurity in Nigeria draws US intervention

Legit.ng reports that some militant jihadist groups and bandits, a term commonly used in Nigeria to describe armed criminal gangs, have terrorised communities across several parts of Africa's most populous country. The persistent security crisis has prompted foreign intervention.

The United States (US) announced it had sent troops to Nigeria in February, in what was deemed a mostly advisory and training role, but the joint operations reported in recent days appear to signal a more active US involvement in the country.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits invade Abuja, police respond

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two suspected bandits terrorising residents of the FCT were killed during a joint security operation led by the police.

Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, the FCT commissioner of police, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the command's headquarters in Abuja.

Sanusi explained that the operation was launched following the abduction of five residents of Paze community in Byazhin Ward of Bwari Area Council.

Source: Legit.ng