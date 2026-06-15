The UAE will enforce its annual midday work ban from tomorrow, Monday, to protect outdoor workers from extreme summer heat

Running until September 15, the policy restricts work under direct sunlight between 12:30pm and 3pm each day

Now in its 22nd year, the measure reflects the country’s commitment to occupational safety during the Gulf’s hottest months

The United Arab Emirates will begin enforcing its annual midday work ban on June 15, marking the 22nd consecutive year of a policy designed to safeguard outdoor workers from the extreme summer heat.

The measure will run until September 15, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air locations between 12:30pm and 3pm each day.

The UAE enforces its midday work ban to protect outdoor workers from extreme summer heat. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to Gulf news, this restriction is part of the country’s occupational health and safety framework, aimed at reducing risks such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and other heat-related illnesses.

Exemptions for essential services

Authorities confirmed that exemptions will remain limited to activities that cannot be postponed or carried out outside restricted hours. These include:

Road paving and concrete works

Emergency repairs affecting water and electricity networks

Projects requiring special government permits due to their impact on public movement

Employer responsibilities

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that employers must provide:

Shaded rest areas

Cooling equipment

Drinking water and hydration supplies

First-aid facilities

These measures are particularly important for workers involved in exempted operations.

The restrictions come as temperatures across the UAE continue to climb at the onset of summer. Daytime highs frequently exceed 45°C in many parts of the country, with humidity levels adding to discomfort, especially in coastal areas.

Heat in UAE

Heat exposure in the UAE can cause serious health risks including heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke with symptoms ranging from dizziness and nausea to seizures and organ failure while chronic conditions such as hypertension and kidney problems may also worsen under extreme temperatures.

The midday work ban helps reduce these dangers by limiting outdoor labour during peak heat hours and although it temporarily slows construction and infrastructure projects it ultimately lowers healthcare costs, improves worker productivity and enhances the country’s global reputation for labour protection.

This policy is part of a long history of occupational safety measures in the UAE beginning with constitutional worker rights in 1971, strengthened by Federal Law No. 8 in 1980, expanded through the OSHAD framework in 2012 and modernised by recent labour reforms that embed health and safety into the nation’s economic system.

The policy reduces heat exhaustion risks and ensures occupational safety across construction and infrastructure projects. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Breakdown of UAE Army salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels.

Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.

A military personnel in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED. Monthly, this works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.

Source: Legit.ng