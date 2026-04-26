Three mourners returning from a burial were killed in Benue State on Saturday night, April 25, 2026

The gunmen also kidnapped two additional victims during the attack near the Sati-Ikov community

A local lawmaker condemned the rising militancy, calling the community a battlefield

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Benue State - Gunmen killed three people returning from a burial in Sati-Ikov Council Ward of Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that the gunmen attacked the mourners near the community on Saturday night, April 25, 2026.

The victims are identified as Bem Msughter from Mbakyombo, Daav-Ikov; Aondo Chia from Mbamegh, Daa-Ikov; and Sunday Terwase of Mbakyor, Daav-Ikov.

As reported by The Punch, one of the locals, who pleaded not to be named, said:

“Some mourners who were returning from a burial were attacked close to our community, Sati-Ikov, on Saturday night by local militias.

“Three of them were killed, and two others, a male and a female, were kidnapped."

The lawmaker representing Ushongo Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Simon Gabo, said two other people returning from the burial were kidnapped.

Gabo identified the kidnapped victims as Aondongu Amos of Mbanyion, a POS operator at Sati-Ikov, and Mrs Arinze, an Igbo patent medicine trader at Sati-Ikov.

He lamented that the community had been turned into a battlefield by local militias in the past two weeks.

Gabo, who is also the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, added that the attacks have resulted in the deaths of several people.

He alleged that the gunmen usually crossed the river from Katsina-Ala Local Government Area to Ushongo to launch attacks.

“I received a call from my people today (Sunday) at about 4 am that yesterday (Saturday) night, they went for a burial and on their way back, they ran into armed men.

“The armed men shot and killed three of them and collected their bags. They also robbed some residents there and kidnapped two people. The victims were all young men.

“Apart from that, we have had one or two such incidents every other week.”

Gunmen kill monarch, wife, son, others

Recall that gunmen murdered five, including a traditional ruler, in Benue State's Agatu Local Government Area.

The assailants reportedly spent about 20 minutes attacking the traditional ruler’s residence before fleeing.

Local officials confirmed the deadly incident, while the Benue State police command claimed ignorance.

Read more stories on attacks in Benue:

Herdsmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that no fewer than nine people were killed in a coordinated attack by armed herdsmen in Agena community, Benue State.

The community markets and homes were destroyed; several residents are missing following the pre-dawn assault.

Governor Hycinth Alia condemned the deadly attack and warned against ongoing patterns of violence in the north-central state.

Source: Legit.ng